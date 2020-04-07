Infinite Ore Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, April 7, 2020 - INFINITE Lithium Corp. ("ILI" or the "Company") (TSXV:ILI) announces the resignation of Michel Boily from its Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Boily for his years of service and wishes him well in his future endeavors.
About Infinite Ore Corp.
Infinite Ore Corp. is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects globally. Our current focus is on properties with the potential for VMS mineralization in the Confederation Mineral Belt near Red Lake, Ontario, and the Jackpot Lithium property located near Nipigon, Ontario. Infinite also continues to evaluate suitable prospects that fit the mandate of the company. Please visit our website located at www.infiniteore.com.
