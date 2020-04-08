Tombstone Mining Issues Corporate Update Ahead of Launch of Production Activities

PHOENIX, April 08, 2020 - Tombstone Exploration Corp. (OTCQB:TMBXF) (“Tombstone”, “Tombstone Exploration”, or the “Company”), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, in partnership with Goldrock Resources Inc. (together, the “Bonanza Mining Company” or the “Partners”), is very excited to provide current and prospective shareholders with an update on the Company’s progress in permit acquisition as the Partners move toward bringing the Bonanza Mining Project fully online as a producing project.



“We have been through a comprehensive process and there is now only a step standing between Bonanza and an active gold producing operation, and we expect that step to be finalized very soon,” commented Alan Brown, Tombstone CEO and President. “It isn’t easy to ramp up a successful project like this. However, we enjoy a surplus of strong-handed support and a team characterized by a very high degree of domain specific expertise in handling exactly this type of process.”

The Company has already achieved the vast majority of permissions necessary to ramping up the Bonanza Project into active gold production:

July 2, 2019: The Air Quality Permit submitted





Sep. 25, 2019: Aquifer Protection Permit (“APP”) application under substantive review phase by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (“ADEQ”)





Nov. 1, 2019: Received request from Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) for reply to comments





Nov. 7, 2019: Comprehensive Request for Additional Information received from Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ).





Nov. 16, 2016: Reply submitted to BLM request





Nov. 21, 2019: Permitting process required to commence initial operations on Harquahala Phase 1 joint venture heap leach project completed, all required permits filed: Plan of Operations- BLM, Aquafer Protection Permit – ADEQ, Reclamation Plan - Dept. Of Reclamation, Air Quality Registration- ADEQ





Nov. 21, 2019: Air Quality Registration approved





Dec. 5, 2019: Aquifer Protection Permit (APP), BLM Mine Plan of Operations for Public Land (MPO), and a Reclamation Plan for private property considered administratively complete. Reclamation Plan for private property through the State Mine Inspector has not identified any issues





Dec. 18, 2019: CDM Smith Corporation hired as general contractor for the Bonanza project





Jan 22, 2020: Arizona State Mining Inspector verified all criteria required to commence operations on the Bonanza Mining Project have been met





Feb. 20, 2020: ADEQ proposes to issue Aquifer Protection Permit for the Bonanza Mining Company





Feb. 27, 2020: Mandatory Bond Cash deposit been received by the ADEQ in the amount of $208,514.00

Management notes that the Company is now awaiting only one final permit from ADEQ before beginning construction and gold production activities. That final permit is expected to be granted over the very near term. Once that final permit is in place, the Company will begin construction. The initial portion of the Phase One leach pad is expected to accommodate 500,000 tons of already mined material that have been tested to show upwards or more of 26,000 - 50,000oz of gold.

Based on current gold pricing, this places the value of this tonnage at up to $85 million USD.

Brown continued, “It has taken a lot of work to get to where we are. But it has been well worth the effort considering we are now just one step away from the fun part, and the price of gold has done nothing but go straight up since we put this partnership together. We will look forward to providing additional updates as the process moves forward and construction and production begin in earnest.”

