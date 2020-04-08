Guyana Goldfields Inc. files updated technical report

TORONTO, April 8, 2020 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX:GUY) (the "Company") today filed an updated technical report for its 100% owned Aurora Gold Mine in Guyana, South America prepared pursuant to Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101. The Report supports the technical disclosure in the March 27, 2020 news release announcing the updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimate and life of mine plan. The Report is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.guygold.com under the Operations tab.

About Guyana Goldfields Inc.:

Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.

SOURCE Guyana Goldfields Inc.