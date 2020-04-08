Eastmain Announces Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Availability of 2019 Management Information Circular and Proxy Voting Form

Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX:ER) (the “Company” or “Eastmain”) today announces that its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2020 will be held in a virtual-only format. The Company also announces that its 2019 Notice of Annual and Special Meeting, Management Information Circular and Form of Proxy are available, as of March 23, 2020.

In light of any possible mail disruptions in Canada, the Company wants to ensure shareholders are aware the meeting materials are all available electronically and include instructions to vote in advance of this year's annual meetings.

Virtual Annual and Special Meetings of Shareholders

In recognition of the latest directives and guidance from public health authorities and the Provincial and Federal Governments, this year's Annual Meeting will be held as a live webcast only. Shareholders will have the opportunity to attend the meeting online in real time regardless of their location, submit questions and vote. There will be no in person meeting to attend this year.

The Company's Annual Meeting will continue to be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2 pm EST. The virtual meeting will be webcast and can be accessed at www.AGMConnect.com/Eastmain2020. Shareholders are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance by one of the methods described in the 2019 Management Information Circular. Registered shareholders are asked to return their completed proxies or exercise their vote by the voting deadline, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2 pm EST.

If you have any questions, please call our transfer agent, TMX Trust via phone or email:

Phone: +1 416 361-0930

Toll Free, North America: +1 866 393-4891

TMXEInvestorServices@tmx.com

Meeting Materials

The meeting materials for Eastmain Resources Inc. have been filed with the Canadian securities regulators. Distribution to shareholders is complete, and the documents may also be accessed electronically via:

SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com, or at the Company’s website: www.eastmain.com/investors/financials

Shareholders may obtain printed copies of the audited annual financial statements free of charge by contacting the Company.

The 2019 annual filings include the Company's management's discussion and analysis, consolidated financial statements, annual information form, management information circular and other Company information.

About Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX: ER | OTCQB:EANRF)

Eastmain is a Canadian exploration company operating in the Eeyou Istchee emerging James Bay gold camp in Québec. The Company holds a 100%-interest in the Clearwater Property, host of the Eau Claire Project, for which it issued a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) in May 2018, and the Percival Discovery made in November 2018. Eastmain is also the operator of the Éléonore South Joint Venture, located immediately south of Goldcorp Inc.'s Éléonore Mine, which hosts the Moni/Contact Trend Discovery (2017).

Forwarding-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the use of proceeds of the Offering, and the receipt of regulatory approvals. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans,” “expects,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates,” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are based on various assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; as well as those factors discussed in the Company’s annual information form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Contact

Blair Schultz, Interim President and CEO and Director

+1 647-347-3765

bschultz@eastmain.com

Alison Dwoskin, Manager Investor Relations

+1 647-347-3735

dwoskin@eastmain.com