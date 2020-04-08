Tanzanian Gold provides additional updates on its Buckreef Project  following previous announcement doubling Mineral Resources

TORONTO, April 08, 2020 - Tanzanian Gold Corp.’s (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (the “Company’s”) Board of Directors is pleased to provide an update on its Buckreef Project following the press release of March 17, 2020 that announced the results of the 2019 drilling campaign which more than doubled the estimated Mineral Resource in the Measured + Indicated categories for the Buckreef Shear Zone to 2.3 million contained ounces of gold.



Drilling continues in the Company’s Phase III (Ultra-deep) program that was announced on February 26, 2020.

The Company is today announcing the following additional updates on the Buckreef Project:

First Bucket; On April 6 2020 the first bucket was excavated from the Buckreef Open pit, signaling the beginning of mining for ores to be processed by the Company’s new Oxide Plant. Initially topsoil will be removed from the oxide open pit and stored on a sperate topsoil pad. Following removal of the topsoil, oxide ore will be placed in several stockpiles on a separate Run-Of-Mine pad for blending as feed to the Oxide Plant.

Cold Commissioning; The Company’s contractor has announced that before the end of the month they plan to initiate cold commissioning of the Oxide Plant. In a cold commissioning test, all the parts of the plant will run but there will not be any ore processed.

Conceptual Underground Stope: The Company’s Advisor, SGS Canada Inc., has completed a geotechnical assessment of the Buckreef Deposit at depths below the proposed open pit. The report provides recommendations to guide stope, underground infrastructure, and crown pillar designs. Key recommendations are:

A crown pillar with a minimum thickness of 15 m between the open pit and underground workings

Unsupported long hole longitudinal stopes have been assessed for widths of 7.5, 10, and 12.5 m for both single and double, 25 m sub-level intervals heights, using Q’ median values. These conceptual or Level 1 underground stope designs will now be advanced to the next level of mine design as the basis for a possible underground operation below the planned Buckreef open pit. This open pit is the basis for the June 26, 2018 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Report.

Metallurgical Testing Started on Primary Ore: The Company’s Advisor, SGS Canada Inc, has started testing several large samples at its Lakefield, Ontario, Canada facilities. These samples were collected from holes recently drilled in the area of the Pre-Feasibility Study open pit to collect critical flow sheet and design information for a large plant that will process the primary ore that lies below the oxide ore currently being mined. This large plant will be the basis for the Company’s Final Feasibility 43-101 Report.

States Mr. James E. Sinclair, Executive Chairman of the Company, “Following the announcement of a doubling of our highest quality resources we are now well placed to complete our oxide ore project and then proceed to Final Feasibility study as evidenced by today’s updates.” Mr. Sinclair goes on to state that “we still have several drills on the property as our testing of the ultra-deep potential and the possible extension of the Buckreef Shear Zone continues.”

The Company’s Qualified Person, Mr. Peter Zizhou, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. Mr. Zizhou has a Master of Science (Exploration Geology) degree from the University of Zimbabwe (2000) and is a registered professional natural scientist with SACNASP (Reg. No. 400028/08).

