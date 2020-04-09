Sayona Mining Ltd: Authier Approval Process on Track

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announced today it had received feedback from Quebec's Ministry of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change (MELCC) concerning the environmental impact study (EIS) submitted for the Company's flagship Authier Lithium Project.Highlights- Feedback received from Quebec's Ministry of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change (MELCC) concerning Authier Lithium Project's environmental impact study (EIS)- MELCC response received on time and as per schedule; Sayona advancing project in accordance with planned timelines for benefit of Quebec.The EIS was lodged in January in accordance with the environmental impact assessment and review procedures under Quebec's Environmental Quality Act (refer ASX announcement 22 January 2020).The Ministry's feedback was received on time and as per schedule. The Company will now prepare its response, addressing queries concerning a range of categories including flora and fauna, impact on air quality, roads and traffic and water management, among other issues. Sayona continues to advance the project in accordance with planned timelines.Sayona Quebec's Environment Director, Yanick Plourde commented: "It is normal for mining projects of the scope and value of the Authier project to receive various questions and comments from the MELCC and this is no exception."This feedback is welcome as it will allow us to further fine-tune the project to ensure it satisfies not only the Ministry, but the community of Abitibi, Quebec and all other stakeholders as we work to earn a social licence to operate."Hydrogeologist Yves Leblanc said: "It is pleasing to note the very few questions relating to the study undertaken by Richelieu Hydrology Inc. and that the framework of the study on groundwater was clear and met the Ministry's expectations."The study by Richelieu Hydrology concluded that the Authier project would have no impact on the St-Mathieu-Berry esker where the esker is used to pump drinking water.Sayona Quebec CEO Guy Laliberte said: "The protection of the St-Mathieu-Berry esker has been a key focus of the EIS and Sayona as we recognise its importance to the people of La Motte and Abitibi."We are proud to present a project that will make Quebec greener by removing gasoline vehicles from our roads and replacing them with electric vehicles with lithium from Abitibi."Sayona is currently bidding for North American Lithium (NAL), which it plans to integrate with Authier to deliver a significant improvement in plant performance and economics.Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch said the Company remained confident of success, both at NAL and Authier, as it advances its expansion plans in Quebec."Sayona's strategy remains on track and we are very confident of delivering a successful turnaround at NAL with the backing of our world-class support team. Authier is crucial to our plans and we look forward to securing the necessary approvals to support its development, delivering new jobs, investment and a sustainable future for Quebec," Mr Lynch said.





Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



