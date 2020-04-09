Cyprium Metals Ltd: Annual General Meeting

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) wishes to advise that, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, its next Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at 11:00am (WST) on Thursday 28 May 2020.In addition, the closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is 16 April 2020. Any nominations must be received in writing no later than 5:00pm (WST) on 16 April 2020 at the Company's registered office.Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the AGM in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be provided to shareholders in mid-April 2020. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and the Company's website at www.cypriummetals.com.





About Cyprium Metals Ltd:



Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.





Source:



Cyprium Metals Ltd.





Contact:

Cyprium Metals Ltd. T: +61 8 6169 3050 WWW: www.cypriummetals.com