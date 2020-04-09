Landore Resources Limited - Mineral Resource Estimate Update with an Independent Technical Report (NI43-101) Bam Gold Deposit Junior Lake Property

LONDON, April 9, 2020 - Landore Resources Ltd. (AIM: LND) ("Landore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Mineral Resource Estimate Update, details of which were notified by the Company on 7 January 2020, together with an Independent Technical Report for the BAM Gold Project, Junior Lake Property, Ontario, Canada ("BAM Gold Deposit") is now available on the Company's website www.landore.com

Extract from Executive Summary:

Cube Consulting Pty Ltd (Cube), was engaged by Landore Resources Canada Inc. (Landore) to update a Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) and prepare an Independent Technical Report, in compliance with the requirements of the Canadian National Instruments 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI43-101) on the BAM Gold Project, in Ontario, Canada.

The BAM Project Mineral Resource, Effective Date as at 30 December 2019, is suitable for public reporting in accordance with the NI43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards (May 2014). All drilling information, including all drilling completed up to the end of 2019 has been used in the preparation of the current MRE.

End of Extract

SOURCE Landore Resources Ltd.