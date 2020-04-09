Landore Resources Limited - Mineral Resource Estimate Update with an Independent Technical Report (NI43-101) Bam Gold Deposit Junior Lake Property

LONDON, April 9, 2020 - Landore Resources Ltd. (AIM: LND) ("Landore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Mineral Resource Estimate Update, details of which were notified by the Company on 7 January 2020, together with an Independent Technical Report for the BAM Gold Project, Junior Lake Property, Ontario, Canada ("BAM Gold Deposit") is now available on the Company's website www.landore.com
Extract from Executive Summary:
Cube Consulting Pty Ltd (Cube), was engaged by Landore Resources Canada Inc. (Landore) to update a Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) and prepare an Independent Technical Report, in compliance with the requirements of the Canadian National Instruments 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI43-101) on the BAM Gold Project, in Ontario, Canada.
The BAM Project Mineral Resource, Effective Date as at 30 December 2019, is suitable for public reporting in accordance with the NI43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards (May 2014). All drilling information, including all drilling completed up to the end of 2019 has been used in the preparation of the current MRE.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!