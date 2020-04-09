Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Revision to Final Dividend Timetable and 2020 AGM

LONDON, April 9, 2020 - On 12 December 2019, Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company" or "Anglo Pacific") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announced the timetable for its final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the date of the 2020 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Since then, the UK government has introduced a number of measures to limit the impact and spread of the COVID-19. These measures include the restriction on all gatherings of more than two people in public, thereby limiting the ability of shareholders to attend the AGM.

As a result of these measures, and the knock-on effect following compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority's request on 21 March 2020 to delay the publication of the Company's audited 2019 Annual Report and Accounts, the Board has had to revise the date, time, venue and format of the 2020 AGM.

The 2020 AGM will now be held at 2:00pm on 27 May 2020 at the Company's registered office, 1 Savile Row (entrance via 7 Vigo Street), London W1S 3JR. In order to comply with the UK government's "Stay at Home" measures, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the AGM in person and should therefore vote by proxy.

The Board understands that beyond voting on the formal business of the meeting, the AGM also serves as a forum for shareholders to raise questions and comments to the Board. Therefore, following the AGM, the Board will hold a webcast meeting at 3:00pm on 27 May 2020 for registered shareholders and their corporate representatives or proxies. This will include a short presentation from Patrick Meier, Chairman and Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer. Following the presentation, all members of the Board will be available to respond to questions from shareholders and their corporate representatives or proxies. Shareholders are invited to also submit any questions by email to company.secretary@anglopacificgroup.com by 5.00pm (UK time) on 25 May 2020.

Formal notice of the 2020 AGM will be circulated to shareholders in due course.

Shareholders should continue to monitor the Company's website and announcements for any updates

regarding the AGM.

As the date of the AGM is later than previously announced, there are slight modifications required to the dividend timetable in respect of the 2019 final dividend.

The following table compares the revised dates to those previously announced on 12 December 2019.

Revised timetable Q4 2019 Previous timetable Q4 2019 Payment date 18-Jun-20 04-Jun-20 Record date 05-Jun-20 22-May-20 Ex-div date 04-Jun-20 21-May-20 Amount 4.125p* -



*subject to shareholder approval at the 2020 AGM

The Directors are recommending a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019 of 4.125p, subject to shareholder approval at the 2020 AGM. Along with the 4.875p of interim dividends already paid in respect of 2019, the final dividend would bring the total dividend for 2019 to 9p, a 12.5% increase on that of 2018.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank all shareholders for their support and understanding in these unprecedented circumstances and wishes them well, particularly during these challenging times.

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

