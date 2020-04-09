Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Great Bear Resources Ltd. Expands Shallow High-Grade Gold at LP Fault

09.04.2020  |  CNW
Including 42.70 g/t Gold Over 3.00 m Within 4.24 g/t Gold Over 52.15 m; Results From Gap in Drilling Include 9.35 g/t Gold Over 6.50 m Within 1.66 g/t Gold Over 46.10 m

VANCOUVER, April 9, 2020 - Great Bear Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Great Bear", TSX-V: GBR) today reported results from its ongoing fully funded $21 million exploration program at its 100% owned flagship Dixie Project in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

The Company has completed 83 of approximately 300 planned drill holes into the LP Fault target, as part of its 5 kilometre long by 500 metre deep grid drill program. Gold mineralization has been intersected in all (100%) of the drill holes for which assays have been returned to-date. Current drill results are provided by area, as shown on Figure 1, and in Table 1.

Drill Results Highlights:

  • New lateral and vertical drill spacing on 25 – 100 metre centres has confirmed apparent continuity of gold mineralization on multiple drill sections.

  • Drill hole BR-101 intersected multiple shallow mineralized intervals along 110 metres of core length. Assays include 42.70 g/t gold over 3.00 m, including 118.00 g/t gold over 0.50 metres, within a broader interval of 4.24 g/t gold over 52.15 metres.

  • Drill hole BR-102 intersected the on-strike continuation of the same shallow mineralization and is collared 143 metres to the southeast of BR-101. Assays include 23.17 g/t gold over 3.50 metres, within a broader interval of 3.10 g/t gold over 48.00 metres.

  • Previously reported drill hole BR-020 (September 3, 2019), which assayed 10.65 g/t gold over 17.25 metres, within a broader interval of 5.28 g/t gold over 42.0 metres, is the continuation of the same shallow mineralization and is collared 84 metres south of BR-101.

  • The high-grade gold mineralization intersected in BR-020, BR-101 and BR-102 is apparently continuous and projects to within metres of the surface, below shallow gravel cover. Mineralization remains open to extension in all directions. Figure 2.

  • A series of nine drill holes were completed within a previously undrilled gap in the LP Fault system (formerly, the Gap zone). Highlights include drill hole BR-120 which intersected 9.35 g/t gold over 6.50 metres, which included 97.50 g/t gold over 0.50 metres, within a broader interval of 1.66 g/t gold over 46.10 metres.

  • Drill hole BR-121, completed on the same section as BR-120, intersected 4.91 g/t gold over 6.40 metres, which included 18.10 g/t gold over 1.00 metre, within a broader interval of 1.07 g/t gold over 73.85 metres.

  • BR-120 and 121 transect the same gold zone 130 and 240 vertical metres below previously disclosed drill hole BR-075 (December 16, 2019), which assayed 16.80 g/t gold over 4.15 metres, within a broader interval of 1.25 g/t gold over 45.50 metres. Figure 3.

  • Results show apparent continuity of gold mineralization over approximately 400 vertical metres from surface in this area, which remains open to extension in all directions.

Chris Taylor, President and CEO of Great Bear said, "We continue to observe excellent lateral and vertical continuity of mineralization within the LP Fault gold system. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have been able to maintain drill operations while continuing to protect our work crews with strict risk mitigation protocols. All geologists and geotechnical staff on site are Red Lake residents, which gives us sufficient staff for three of our five drill rigs to remain active. We plan to return to full drill capacity once pandemic-related work restrictions are lifted, and it is safe to do so. However, even with three active drill rigs the full estimated 300 drill hole program remains on track to be completed by December 2020."

Table 1: Current drill results. Drill sections are arranged from southeast (top of Table) to northwest (bottom of Table), corresponding to the map provided in Figure 1.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width* (m)

Gold (g/t)

Section

BR-090

492.00

501.00

9.00

0.69

18750

BR-102

92.00

140.00

48.00

3.10

20000

including

104.00

135.50

31.50

4.42

and including

106.40

107.40

1.00

17.89

and including

126.15

135.50

9.35

9.87

and including

129.15

135.50

6.35

13.99

and including

132.00

135.50

3.50

23.17

BR-101

108.30

108.80

0.50

7.47

20075

and

120.30

133.00

12.70

0.51

including

127.85

128.85

1.00

2.42

and

143.00

160.00

17.00

0.17

and

169.85

233.10

63.25

3.61

including

169.85

222.00

52.15

4.24

and including

195.00

198.00

3.00

42.70

and including

195.50

197.50

2.00

61.73

and including

197.00

197.50

0.50

118.00

and including

211.90

222.00

10.10

5.91

and including

211.90

221.00

9.10

6.50

and including

211.90

217.00

5.10

7.68

and including

212.45

218.00

5.55

7.82

and including

216.00

218.00

2.00

8.21

BR-100

358.00

384.80

26.80

1.41

20100

including

369.20

376.55

7.35

2.97

and including

375.50

376.55

1.05

9.52

and

392.80

400.20

7.40

1.15

BR-069

250.70

286.50

35.80

0.18

20225

and

412.25

415.50

3.25

1.01

including

414.00

414.50

0.50

4.50

BR-085

73.30

105.50

32.20

0.42

20825

including

101.60

102.10

0.50

9.50

BR-086

36.20

47.00

10.80

1.05

20850

including

36.20

43.00

6.80

1.59

and

99.70

111.00

11.30

1.04

and

179.40

228.80

49.40

0.36

including

193.10

207.85

14.75

0.65

and including

199.20

201.95

2.75

1.77

BR-087

205.50

209.10

3.60

3.85

20850

including

207.10

209.10

2.00

6.54

and including

207.10

207.60

0.50

19.20

and

217.00

324.00

107.00

0.61

including

234.50

261.00

26.50

1.02

and including

234.50

237.50

3.00

4.27

BR-121

399.00

472.85

73.85

1.07

21125

including

420.00

433.00

13.00

2.26

and including

451.00

465.40

14.40

2.81

and including

459.00

465.40

6.40

4.91

and including

459.00

460.00

1.00

18.10

BR-120

309.50

355.60

46.10

1.66

21150

including

309.50

322.00

12.50

5.06

and including

315.50

322.00

6.50

9.35

and including

321.50

322.00

0.50

97.90

Continuation of Table 1.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width* (m)

Gold (g/t)

Section

BR-077

61.50

65.00

3.50

3.16

21325

including

64.00

64.50

0.50

18.80

and

82.00

158.10

76.10

0.34

including

104.00

104.50

0.50

4.32

BR-076

79.50

80.00

0.50

7.50

21350

BR-078

176.00

212.90

36.90

0.42

21450

BR-096

383.00

421.50

38.50

0.28

21550

BR-095

202.00

205.75

3.75

0.27

21575

BR-093

458.00

480.00

22.00

0.63

21700

including

463.60

474.00

10.40

1.00

and

507.05

508.50

1.45

2.00

BR-080

anomalous



21725

BR-081

172.50

175.50

3.00

1.10

21725

BR-092

178.80

191.00

12.20

0.22

21725

and

284.00

311.75

27.75

0.46

including

303.00

304.00

1.00

5.83

and

333.00

343.00

10.00

0.29

BR-079

42.50

56.00

13.50

0.21

21750

BR-083

163.80

164.20

0.40

4.18

21875

and

197.55

216.40

18.85

0.36

and

233.00

251.00

18.00

1.15

including

235.00

238.35

3.35

4.78

and including

237.85

238.35

0.50

24.90

and

295.40

343.60

48.20

0.52

including

320.00

333.00

13.00

1.01

including

325.20

325.90

0.70

6.57

BR-094

458.00

482.50

24.50

0.58

21875

including

476.70

482.50

5.80

2.01

and

491.70

511.70

20.00

1.21

including

494.20

507.00

12.80

1.77

and including

494.20

495.00

0.80

12.10

and including

505.50

507.00

1.50

4.55

BR-082

103.00

116.75

13.75

0.30

21925

BR-084

189.50

191.00

1.50

3.15

22025

and

307.70

333.20

25.50

0.74

including

327.75

328.50

0.75

15.70

and

405.60

435.50

29.90

0.34

including

415.50

416.50

1.00

3.44

*Widths are drill indicated core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time. Average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping levels for higher grade gold intercepts. Average widths are calculated using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off grade with < 3 m of internal dilution of zero grade.

Updated drill collar locations, azimuths and dips, together with an updated complete assay table for the LP Fault drilling to-date will be posted to the Company's web site at www.greatbearresources.ca.

Other findings from the most recent drilling include:

  • Two drill holes, BR-113 and 114 testing the North Fault target returned anomalous gold values within iron formation and metasediments. More follow up exploration of the North Fault target will be undertaken once regional exploration recommences.

  • Drill hole BR-091 on section 18350 is located outside of the eastern limit of planned grid drilling and is the most southeasterly drill hole trace shown on Figure 1 along the LP Fault. It intersected anomalous gold values of up to 0.82 g/t over 1.6 metres in metasedimentary rocks. Future drilling in this area will focus on identifying favorable felsic volcanic stratigraphy which typically hosts gold mineralization along the LP Fault.

Approximately 220 drill holes remain to be completed as part of the Company's ongoing 2020 LP Fault drill program. Additional drill holes are also planned into the Dixie Limb and Hinge zones, in additional to other regional targets. The Company remains fully funded for this work and does not anticipate requiring further financing in 2020.

Drill collar locations, azimuths and dips for the drill holes included in this release are provided in the table below:

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Dip

Azimuth

BR-069

457399

5634240

359

-55

205

BR-076

456305

5634436

361

-55

231

BR-077

456370

5634531

360

-55

220

BR-078

456259

5634620

362

-60

220

BR-080

455975

5634707

371

-55

220

BR-081

456038

5634766

368

-55

220

BR-082

455876

5634861

373

-50

220

BR-083

455971

5634977

372

-54

220

BR-084

455894

5635078

374

-60

225

BR-085

456713

5634210

357

-55

210

BR-086

456758

5634287

357

-58

211

BR-087

456813

5634388

356

-58

212

BR-090

458906

5633773

351

-50

215

BR-091

459095

5633355

367

-55

210

BR-093

456202

5634980

374

-55

220

BR-094

456058

5635093

372

-55

220

BR-095

456201

5634751

365

-55

220

BR-096

456271

5634841

369

-55

220

BR-100

457543

5634184

363

-60

205

BR-101

457466

5634028

352

-60

205

BR-102

457569

5633927

351

-55

205

BR-113

456230

5635406

378

-46

45

BR-114

456229

5635404

378

-51

60

ABOUT THE DIXIE PROJECT

The Dixie Project is 100% owned, comprised of 9,140 hectares of contiguous claims that extend over 22 kilometres, and is located approximately 25 kilometres southeast of the town of Red Lake, Ontario. The project is accessible year-round via a 15 minute drive on a paved highway which runs the length of the northern claim boundary and a network of well-maintained logging roads.

The Dixie Project hosts two principle styles of gold mineralization:

  • High-grade gold in quartz veins and silica-sulphide replacement zones (Dixie Limb and Hinge). Hosted by mafic volcanic rocks, and localized near regional-scale D2 fold axes. These mineralization styles are also typical of the significant mined deposits of the Red Lake district.

  • High-grade disseminated gold with broad moderate to lower grade envelopes (LP Fault). The LP Fault is a significant gold-hosting structure which has been seismically imaged to extend to 14 kilometres depth (Zeng and Calvert, 2006), and has been interpreted by Great Bear to have up to 18 kilometres of strike length on the Dixie property. High-grade gold mineralization is controlled by structural and geological contacts, and moderate to lower-grade disseminated gold surrounds and flanks the high-grade intervals. The dominant gold-hosting stratigraphy consists of felsic sediments and volcanic units.

About Great Bear

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a well-financed gold exploration company managed by a team with a track record of success in mineral exploration. Great Bear is focused in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwest Ontario, where the company controls over 300 km2 of highly prospective tenure across 4 projects: the flagship Dixie Project (100% owned), the Pakwash Property (earning a 100% interest), the Dedee Property (earning a 100% interest), and the Sobel Property (earning a 100% interest), all of which are accessible year-round through existing roads.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Red Lake Ontario. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to Activation Laboratories in Ontario, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold are analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Pulps from approximately 5% of the gold mineralized samples are submitted for check analysis to a second lab. Selected samples are also chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject of the original sample. Selected samples with visible gold are also analyzed with a standard 1 kg metallic screen fire assay. Certified gold reference standards, blanks and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Great Bear's quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein. Drill hole location information is provided below:

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Mr. R. Bob Singh, P.Geo, Director and VP Exploration, and Ms. Andrea Diakow P.Geo, Exploration Manager for Great Bear are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Chris Taylor"

Chris Taylor, President and CEO

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Great Bear undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Great Bear Resources Ltd.



Contact

Investor Inquiries: Mr. Knox Henderson, Tel: 604-551-2360, Fax: 604-646-4526, info@greatbearresources.ca, www.greatbearresources.ca

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Great Bear Resources Ltd.

Great Bear Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2AK0W
CA3901433035
www.greatbearresources.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap