FireFox Gold Provides Corporate Update From Carl Löfberg, President and CEO

VANCOUVER, April 9, 2020 - FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FFOX) ("FireFox" or the "Company").

Dear Investor,

We hope this update finds you and your family in good health. We are pleased to report that the FireFox team and extended family are well, enthusiastic about the upcoming bull market in gold, and anxious to get to the field in Finland.

The future of FireFox Gold's operations has not changed. The gold market is strong, and we believe it is headed for an extraordinary period. FireFox is well positioned to help feed the appetite for gold discovery.

We remain focused on the under-explored Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, where we believe our large land package is ripe for discovery. FireFox is among the largest holders of mineral exploration rights in Lapland, where four junior companies and one major effectively control the entire belt.

In March, we attended the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada annual conference in Toronto and exhibited for the first time, hosting very good traffic. As recently as five or six years ago, there was only one major gold company in Finland, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.. Today there are five mid-tier to major gold companies exploring in Finland or looking for projects and partners. We held many meetings and are well regarded for our large, strategic property position and our unparalleled strength on the ground – Finnish geologists, Finnish management, and an extraordinary network in our home country.

The winter season will end in April, and May is the melt season in Finnish Lapland, when on-the-ground exploration generally pauses. The summer field season effectively begins in June after two metres of snow has melted and conditions dry up. For this reason, the COVID-19 pandemic has not dramatically affected FireFox's field work in Lapland. Currently, our technical team is working on processing data from our previous programs, and preparing detailed plans for the summer session. We aim to be back in the field commencing in June and will keep you updated on that goal as we get closer.

We will focus much of the 2020 work in the Utsamo area, located between Aurion's Risti and Launi Gold Projects, approximately 15 kilometres from the town of Sodankylä. This Risti – Utsamo – Launi gold corridor tracks through our Jeesiö Project, associated with the Sirkka Shear Zone. We have numerous indications of gold in till and float samples at Utsamo, as well as potentially favorable host rocks and structural targets beneath shallow glacial sediments. The program in this area is likely to include additional geophysics, bottom-of-till sampling, and mapping and sampling to delineate drill targets. For a summary of the most recent work at all our projects, I refer you to our website (www.firefoxgold.com) where we post our updated presentations.

Like many of you, my family is living in some form of partial lock-down, but our office is a four-minute walk from home, and I am still able to work there every day. My wife has been home schooling our five kids, so it's a team effort, but we are fortunate that life isn't too far from normal, apart from the lack of international travel. Be there for your loved ones and try to be productive every day – good rules to live by even in the best of times. We wish you and yours health and success in everything you do.

I look forward to speaking or meeting with many of you in the coming days. Please also feel free to contact us directly. You can find our contact details below.

Sincerely yours,

"Carl Löfberg"

President and CEO, FireFox Gold Corp.

Mobile: +1 604 328 4789 or

Mobile: +358 50 3730 777 or

Email: carl@firefoxgold.com

Quality Assurance

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has reviewed and approves the technical information in this statement.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture stock exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. The Company is focused entirely on gold exploration in Finland where it is exploring its project portfolio that includes over 150,000 hectares of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information concerning the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2020, whether or not geophysics and BOT sampling are completed; the timing of results; and possible extensions of anomalies, favorable geology, and mineralization along with its thickness and quality. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

It should also be noted that while FireFox's properties are sometimes adjacent to or nearby operating or historic gold mines or active gold projects being advanced by other companies, the mineralization on properties nearby FireFox's land packages is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on FireFox's properties.

SOURCE FireFox Gold Corp.