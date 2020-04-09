Auramex Resource Corp Georgie River Gold-Silver Project Key to Long Term Value

MONTREAL, April 9, 2020 - MomentumPR's client Auramex Resource Corp. , is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol: AUX. (TSXV:AUX)

Momentum PR is pleased to have produced an informative and comprehensive report on Auramex Resources Corporation, available here - Auramex Resource Corp. Momentum Report.

Auramex Resource Corp. Highlights

- Auramex' flagship project includes the historic Georgia River Mine, a high-grade gold mine 100% owned by Auramex. - The high-grade deposit at the Mine, outlined by drilling and past production, confirms the presence of gold in this extremely large hydrothermal system. - Drilling from 1978 to 2003 was primarily aimed at the area around the past production. Drilling encountered highly encouraging gold values along 400 metres of strike length and throughout the 100 metres of vertical extent probed by the drilling. - Dr. Metcalfe (who is now Auramex Director and VP Exploration) confirmed the presence of Early Jurassic magmatic intrusions near the mine. Intrusions of that age are closely associated with many large gold deposits in the Golden Triangle. - Information compiled by Auramex provides compelling evidence of a large gold-bearing geological system. - Fieldwork by Auramex confirmed the presence of alteration, mineralization and strongly anomalous gold values in other areas of the property as well. - Other projects for Auramex include American Creek, Bear Pass, Lower Bear and Tide North Project. Auramex has rigorously assembled properties previously explored piecemeal by various operators over the past century.

Auramex Resource Corp. (TSXV:AUX) is a Canadian gold junior that creates shareholder value by applying its extensive geological expertise in the quest for large-scale gold discoveries. Advanced scientific work now underway is refining targets for a drill program intended to probe beneath the past-producing high-grade gold mine in the hunt for a multi-million oz. deposit. Georgia River Mine, the Auremex flagship project, is situated in an area known for million-ounce gold deposits; the Golden Triangle. Geological advances and infrastructure developments are turning the under-explored region into what investment analysts describe as the "centre of a new Canadian gold rush". Georgia Mine, discovered in 1910, faced the challenges of difficult access at that time, as well as limits to the processing technology and was abandoned in 1939. The property laid dormant until the late 1970s. Drilling from 1978 to 2003 was primarily aimed at the area around the past production. Most of the work was conducted by juniors with the intent of re-starting the old mine. The minimal work conducted outside of the mine area found encouraging signs of a larger system, but there was no follow-up until the property was acquired by Auramex.

The geophysics outlined a large VTEM anomaly, interpreted as a conductive zone oriented along a southwest-dipping fault. Gold values in excess of a gram per tonne have been identified over an area in excess of a square kilometer largely co-incident with the geophysical anomaly.

The information compiled by Auramex provides compelling evidence of a large gold-bearing geological system of which the old mine is one small part. The work now underway is aimed at identifying concentrations of gold within that system outside of the known gold-bearing zone at surface.

Considering all 5 of Auramex's projects, the primary focus now is to advance geological understanding. Auramex' primary goal is to fund exploration at Georgia River and to seek joint venture funding for its other projects. The larger mining companies are interested in the Golden Triangle and looking for access to large blocks with well-defined geological targets.

Momentum PR is pleased to have produced an informative and comprehensive report on Rio Silver Inc., available here - Auramex Resource Corp. Momentum Report

If you would like more information on Auramex Resource please visit; www.auramex.com/

Momentum PR

+1.450.332.6939 | info@momentumpr.com | http://momentumpr.com/

Investor Inquiries

Josh Falle, Senior Client Manager | josh@momentumpr.com

Media Relations

Isabelle Arsenault, Media Relations | isabelle@momentumpr.com

About Momentum PR

Momentum PR is a cutting-edge public and investor relations consulting agency, representing companies within the Canadian investment community. Since 2009, Momentum PR has been servicing small and mid-cap Canadian-listed public companies, seeking to increase their exposure across North America. The focus at Momentum PR is on building and driving brand awareness. Momentum PR cultivates new audiences in the media and investment communities by proactively engaging interested parties on behalf of client companies, through online and offline channels.

Disclaimer: "All editorial content contained herein is solely the responsibility of Momentum PR and does not reflect, in any way, the opinions of TheNewswire.ca Inc., its partner newswires and / or associated news services."

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.