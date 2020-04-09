Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Letter of Intent with American Mining Group expires

09.04.2020  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, April 9, 2020 - EastCoal Inc. (TSXV:ECX.H) ("EastCoal" or the "Company") announces that further to its January 27th press release the letter of intent with American Mining Group has now expired. The parties have agreed to remain in contact in the event that the capital markets open up for a transaction of this nature.

EastCoal will be requesting that the TSX Venture Exchange lift the current trading halt on its shares and allow for the resumption of trading.

About EastCoal Inc.

EastCoal Inc. is a publicly trading mining issuer currently listed on the NEX Board of the TSXV.

For further information, please contact:

EastCoal Inc.

Attention: Damien Forer
Phone: 778-960-8517

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: EastCoal Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/584559/Letter-of-Intent-with-American-Mining-Group-expires


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

EastCoal Inc.

EastCoal Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2GS7L
CA2761657014
www.eastcoal.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap