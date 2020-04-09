Guerrero ventures announces change to location of annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on April 14, 2020

MONTREAL, April 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Guerrero Ventures Inc. (TSXV: GV) ("Guerrero Ventures" or the "Company") announces that it will now hold its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on April 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (eastern time) in a virtual only format whereby shareholders may attend and participate in the Meeting via live audio webcast. All other matters relating to the Meeting remain unchanged from those set out in the Company's notice of meeting and accompanying management information circular dated March 19, 2020 (the "Circular").

The Meeting was previously scheduled to be held at the offices of Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP in Montreal, Québec. In light of the ongoing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to comply with measures instituted by the Québec government, the Company will now hold its Meeting in a virtual only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast. Shareholders will no longer be able to attend the Meeting in person.

Given the extraordinary circumstances, Management intends to proceed only with the formal items of business of the Meeting without any opening remarks or management presentations. The Company reports that based on proxies received at the close of business on April 8, 2020, an aggregate of 26,729,278 common shares, representing 80.31% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, will be voted at the Meeting and that all matters to be considered the Meeting will receive a favorable vote of at least 99.79%.

Registered shareholders, non-registered shareholders who are non-objecting beneficial owners ("NOBOs") and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting virtually, ask questions and vote, all in real time, online at https://web.lumiagm.com/231439301 password "gue2020" (case sensitive). Objecting beneficial owners ("OBOs") who are non-registered shareholders (being shareholders who hold their common shares of the Company through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary) who have advised their intermediary that they object to their intermediary disclosing ownership information to the Company, consisting of their name, address, e-mail address, securities holdings and preferred language of communication to the Company, and who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting virtually as guests, but guests will not be able to vote at the Meeting.

How to Vote Before the Meeting

Before the Meeting, shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2020 may vote by completing the form of proxy or voting instruction form in accordance with the instructions provided therein. Non-registered shareholders may vote by completing voting instruction form should carefully follow all instructions provided by Computershare, the Company's transfer agent, or their intermediaries to ensure that their common shares of the Company are voted at the Meeting. Please refer to section "Appointment and Revocation of Proxies" of the Circular for additional details on how to vote by proxy before the Meeting and the matters to be voted upon.

How to Vote at the Meeting

At the Meeting, registered shareholders, NOBOs and duly appointed proxyholders may vote by completing a ballot online, as further described below under "How to Attend the Virtual Only Meeting".

OBOs who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will not be able to vote at the Meeting but will be able to attend the Meeting as guests. This is because the Company and Computershare, do not have a record of the OBOs of the Company, and, as a result, will have no knowledge of your shareholdings or entitlement to vote unless you appoint yourself as proxyholder.

How to Attend the Virtual Only Meeting

Attending the Meeting online enables registered shareholders, NOBOs and duly appointed proxyholders to participate at the Meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time. Registered shareholders, NOBOs and duly appointed proxyholders can vote at the appropriate times during the Meeting. Guests, including OBOs who have not duly appointed a third-party proxyholder, can log in to the Meeting as set out below. Guests can listen to the Meeting but are not able to vote.

Log in online at https://web.lumiagm.com/231439301. We recommend that you log in at least one hour before the Meeting starts

Click "Login" and then enter your Control Number (the 15-digit Control Number located on your form of proxy or voting information form) and password "gue2020" (case sensitive).

OR

OR Click "Guest" and then complete the online form.

If you attend the Meeting online, it is important that you are connected to the internet at all times during the Meeting in order to vote when balloting commences. It is your responsibility to ensure connectivity for the duration of the Meeting. You should allow ample time to check into the Meeting online and complete the related procedure.

About Guerrero Ventures

Guerrero Ventures is a publicly listed company with a focus on acquiring mineral assets that will provide the opportunity to enhance shareholder value.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Guerrero Ventures Inc.