Ero Copper to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results on May 7, 2020

09.04.2020  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, April 09, 2020 - Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO) (“Ero” or the “Company”) will publish its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on May 8, 2020 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Friday, May 8, 2020
Time: 11:30 am Eastern time (8:30 am Pacific time)
Dial in: North America: 1-800-319-4610, International: +1-604-638-5340
please dial in 5-10 minutes prior and ask to join the call
Replay North America: 1-800-319-6413, International: +1-604-638-9010
Replay Passcode: 4372

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Cura?? Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Minera??o Cara?ba S.A. (“MCSA”), 100% owner of the Vale do Cura?? Property with over 40 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines. In addition to the Vale do Cura?? Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperan?a development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Par?, Brazil and the Company, directly and indirectly, owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Vale do Cura??, Boa Esperan?a and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Ero Copper Corp.
Signed: “David Strang” For further information contact:
David Strang, President & CEO Makko DeFilippo, Vice President, Corporate Development
(604) 429-9244
info@erocopper.com

