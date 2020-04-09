Foran Announces a $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, April 09, 2020 - Foran Mining Corp. (TSX-V: FOM) (the “Company” or “Foran”) announces a proposed non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the “Offering”) at $0.10 per unit (“Unit”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase Warrant a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder (“Warrant Holder”) thereof to acquire a Common Share at a price of $0.15 for thirty-six months following the issuance of Warrants, provided that in the event the closing price of Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) shall equal or exceed is $0.20 for any ten (10) consecutive trading days subsequent to the expiry of the statutory four months and a day holding period after the closing of the Offering, the Company shall have an option to accelerate the term of the Warrants by providing the Warrant Holders with a notice of an earlier expiry date for the Warrants. In such event, the Warrants shall expire thirty (30) calendar days from the date of such notice.

The Offering is available to all shareholders of the Company as at April 14, 2020 (the "Record Date") who are eligible to participate under the prospectus exemption set out in British Columbia Securities Commission BC Instrument 45-534 – Exemption from Prospectus Requirement for Certain Trades to Existing Security Holders (the "Existing Shareholder Exemption"). Any person who becomes a shareholder of the Company after the Record Date is not permitted to participate in the Offering using the Existing Shareholder Exemption, but other exemptions may still be available to them. Shareholders who became shareholders after the Record Date should consult their professional advisors when completing their subscription form to ensure that they use the correct exemption.

There are conditions and restrictions when relying upon the Existing Shareholder Exemption, namely, the subscriber must: a) be a shareholder of the Company on the Record Date (and still be shareholder of the Company as at the time of the closing of the Offering), b) be purchasing the Units as a principal, i.e. for their own account and not for any other party, and c) purchasing not more than $15,000 value of securities from the Company in any twelve month period under the Existing Shareholder Exemption, unless such shareholder has first received a 'suitability advice' from a registered investment dealer.

The Company will prioritize the subscriptions under the Offering received from shareholders of the Company as at the Record Date over subscription from other subscribers. But, if the Offering is over-subscribed, it is possible that a shareholder's subscription may not be accepted by the Company even if it is received. There is no minimum amount that will be required to be raised pursuant to the Offering.

The Company will use the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes.

In accordance with the requirements of the Existing Shareholder Exemption, the Corporation confirms there is no material fact or material change related to the Corporation which has not been generally disclosed.

The Offering may be closed in one or more tranches as subscriptions are received. There is no minimum subscription amount. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to statutory hold periods in accordance with applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to receipt of requisite approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

The Offering will be exempt from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities laws. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Any existing shareholders interested in participating in the Offering should contact the Company as noted below.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. The McIlvenna Bay Project, Foran’s flagship asset located within the Hanson Lake District, sits just 65km from Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran’s ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VMS deposit in the region. This prolific Metallogenic Belt is host to 29 past and present producing mines, including HudBay Minerals Inc.’s 777 and Lalor operations. The Company released the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) on March 12, 2020. Based on the PFS, the McIlvenna Bay Project is expected to yield a Base Case pre-tax, 7.5% net present value of $219 million and an internal rate of return of 23.4%, using assumed zinc, copper, gold and silver prices of US$1.26/lb, US$2.82/lb, US$1,312/oz and US$16.30/oz. The Company is preparing a NI-43-101 Technical Report for the PFS on the McIlvenna Bay Deposit, which will be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of the release of the results.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger March, P.Geo., a Qualified Person within the meaning of the National Instrument NI-43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Foran trades on the TSX.V under the symbol “FOM”.

For Additional Information Please Contact Foran Mining Corp.:

Patrick Soares President & CEO 409 Granville Street, Suite 904 Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 1T2

ir@foranmining.com

