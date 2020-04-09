Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Barrick Provides Notice of Release of First Quarter 2020 Results

09.04.2020  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, April 09, 2020 - Barrick will release its first quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. In respect of Covid-19 protocol, President and CEO Mark Bristow will host an interactive webinar on the results at 11:00 EDT.

The presentation will be linked to the webinar and conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release preliminary production and sales information for Q1 2020 on April 16, 2020.

  • Release of Q1 preliminary production and sales information
    April 16, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 UTC
  • Q1 results release
    May 6, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 UTC
  • Results presentation

    Webinar
    May 6, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 UTC
    Details to be provided closer to the date

    Conference call linked to presentation
    May 6, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 UTC
    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 4363.

The Q1 2020 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Analyst, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
Claudia Pitre
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Global Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Barrick Gold Corp.

Barrick Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
870450
CA0679011084
www.barrick.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap