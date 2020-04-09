Barrick Provides Notice of Release of First Quarter 2020 Results

TORONTO, April 09, 2020 - Barrick will release its first quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. In respect of Covid-19 protocol, President and CEO Mark Bristow will host an interactive webinar on the results at 11:00 EDT.
The presentation will be linked to the webinar and conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The company will release preliminary production and sales information for Q1 2020 on April 16, 2020.
Release of Q1 preliminary production and sales information April 16, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 UTC
Q1 results release May 6, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 UTC
Results presentation
Webinar May 6, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 UTC Details to be provided closer to the date
Conference call linked to presentation May 6, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 UTC US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610 UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791 International (toll), +1 416 915 3239
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 4363.
The Q1 2020 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!