Azarga Uranium Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, April 13, 2020 - Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 8,700,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $1.3 million (the "Financing"). The Financing is being strongly supported by institutional investors.

Blake Steele, President and CEO, stated: "The Company continues to execute its strategic initiatives, including the advancement of our Dewey Burdock in-situ recovery project in South Dakota, USA towards development. We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and the proceeds from this Financing will solidify the Company's balance sheet and provide the funding required to advance our projects while uranium market fundamentals continue to improve."

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Financing to: continue the advancement of the Dewey Burdock in-situ recovery project in South Dakota, USA, including receipt of the final Class III and Class V underground injection control permits from the Environmental Protection Agency in the near-term; continue the analysis of historical data at the Gas Hills Project (located in Wyoming) with the goal of identifying further uranium mineralization and for general working capital purposes.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of three years from the closing of the Financing. The Shares issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a four-month and a day hold period. In addition, the Financing is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Finder's fees may be payable on a portion of the Financing.

About Azarga Uranium Corp.

Azarga Uranium is an integrated uranium exploration and development company that controls ten uranium projects and prospects in the United States of America ("USA") (South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado), with a primary focus of developing in-situ recovery uranium projects. The Dewey Burdock in-situ recovery uranium project in South Dakota, USA (the "Dewey Burdock Project"), which is the Company's initial development priority, has received its Nuclear Regulatory Commission License and draft Class III and Class V Underground Injection Control ("UIC") permits from the Environmental Protection Agency (the "EPA") and the Company is in the process of completing other major regulatory permit approvals necessary for the construction of the Dewey Burdock Project, including the final Class III and Class V UIC permits from the EPA.

