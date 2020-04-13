Roscan Gold Intersects 3.20 gpt Gold over 70m and Confirms Depth Continuity to 120m at Mankouke South Target

Toronto, April 13, 2020 - RosCan Gold Corp. (TSXV: ROS) (FSE:2OJ) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm depth continuity in mineralization and positive DDH and RC drill results (Figure 1) from an additional 20 holes totaling 2,315 metres (m) at its Mankouke South Target, and AC drilling has begun at Kandiole West with the arrival of the second drill.

The drill program has extended the depth of Southern Mankouke Target from 80m in February 2020 to currently 120m (Figure 2). Additionally, drillhole DDMan-20-25 ended in mineralization (40.7gpt over 1.5m) at 143.7m depth (Figure 3). The second drill at Kandiole West began drilling (8km from B2Gold's Fekola Mine) and has completed 50 AC holes, and we are currently awaiting the first batch of assay results.

Highlights from Mankouke South Target:

3.20 gpt gold over 70.0m from drill hole DDMan-20-27 from 29.2m; Including 9.19 gpt gold over 15.0m from 29.2m



5.75 gpt gold over 22.0m from drill hole DDMan-20-26 from 20.2m; Including 36.5 gpt gold over 3.0m from 24.2m



5.80 gpt gold over 10.0m from drill hole DDMan-20-25 from 21.2m; Including 23.0 gpt gold over 2.0m from 29.2m

1.93 gpt gold over 12.0m from drill hole DDMan-20-25 from 122.2m;

18.6 gpt gold over 3.5m from drill hole DDMan-20-25 from 140.2m; Including 40.7 gpt gold over 1.50m from 142.2m (Hole ended in mineralization due to drilling issues)



3.66 gpt gold over 25.0m from drill hole DDMan-20-24 from 19.2m; Including 5.92 gpt gold over 8.0m from 19.2m

1.60 gpt gold over 19.0m from drill hole DDMan-20-24 from 72.2m;

9.69 gpt gold over 7.0m from drill hole RCMan-20-10 from 70.0m; Including 13.3 gpt gold over 5.0m from 71.0m

5.69 gpt gold over 7.0m from drill hole RCMan-20-10 from 87.0m; Including 17.4 gpt gold over 2.0m from 87.0m

2.74gpt gold over 26.0m from drill hole RCMan-20-10 from 108.0m;

Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined, 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off and 4: No top-cut

5. Holes have a dip of -50° and azimuth of 270°

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "Safety remains our top priority and I am happy to advise, that, at this time, we do not have any cases of the COVID-19 virus. We are very pleased with the rapid exploration success achieved in 2020, and we now have several high-grade intersections at 80m-120m depth with our deepest hole to date DDMan-20-25 ending in high grade gold mineralization. The geological potential at our project is clearly being demonstrated and, with this round of drilling, has confirmed further depth extension. Based on the current dataset it appears there is a slight northern plunge which is similar to other deposits in the surrounding area. The second drill at Kandiole West Target is 8km east of the Fekola Mine."





Figure 1: Plan View delineating high grades at Mankouke South

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/54365_052ef4daa4b23ba0_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Longitudinal View of Mankouke South - Depicting Depth Continuity with Diamond Drilling Holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/54365_052ef4daa4b23ba0_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Cross Section depicting Depth Continuity - DDMan-20-25 (EOH at 143.7m (40.7gpt))

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/54365_052ef4daa4b23ba0_003full.jpg

Mankouke South remains open at depth, and we will continue to drill deeper holes

Mankouke South remains open to the North and we will continue to drill to increase strike length with future drilling

We are currently conducting modeling exercises of these holes to better understand our geological model

We have implemented very stringent health measures to mitigate the COVID-19 virus and we continue to work with the surrounding communities

Exploration has not been impacted to date by COVID-19 virus

Kandiole West (KW) - Regional AC Drilling Exploration Program

Completed 50 AC Holes for 1,719m along 3 fence lines with the second drill

Samples are being sent to the assay laboratory

This zone is located approximately 8km East of Fekola Mine (B2Gold)

Current planned exploration drill program comprises of 122 holes for 6,100m

We have intersected the fresh rock and will be tested in the next phase of drilling

Commenced 2 shifts per day

Bulldozer has cleared the Kandiole West Target for all drilling

The gold mineralization at Mankouke South is associated with quartz veining and/or disseminated and stringer pyrite hosted in brecciated and locally sheared greywackes and mudstones underlain by interbedded limestones and mudstones of the Kofi Formation and is located approximately 25km east of the Fekola mine (B2Gold Corp.). This mineralization is structurally aligned with the Mankouke South mineralization that occurs in the structural corridor that also hosts the Siribaya deposits to the South (IAMGOLD Corp.), Roscan's Mankouke Central prospect along the 7km long Mankouke Corridor Target, and our neighbors to the North (Oklo Resources Ltd.).

Drilling Contract and Analytical Protocol

The drilling contract was awarded to Target Drilling SARL who employ KL900-1 multi-purpose (AC/RC/DD) rig at Mankouke South. The AC drilling contract was awarded to Geodrill and is currently drilling Kandiole West.

All drill samples are sent for preparation to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and transported by Bureau Veritas to their analytical facility in Abidjan, Ivory Coast for fire assay with atomic absorption finish and by gravimetric finish for grades above 10 gpt Au. Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates are inserted at appropriate intervals.

Some highlighted results (July 22, 2019) from Southern Mankouke Discovery Line are shown below:

4.50 gpt gold over 16.0 metres from drill hole ACMan-19-167;

5.86 gpt gold over 26.0 metres from drill hole ACMan-19-167;

3.00 gpt gold over 10.0 metres from drill hole ACMan-19-168;

3.74 gpt gold over 30.0 metres from drill hole ACMan-19-168; and

6.13 gpt gold over 6.0 metres from drill hole ACMan-19-166.

Hold ID Line # From To Interval (m) gpt Au Comment RCMAN20-04 1375750 28.0 118.0 90 0.79 RCMAN20-05 1375750 3.0 31.0 28 0.82 and 38.0 76.0 38 1.28 including 41.0 50.0 9 3.13 RCMAN20-06 1375650 62.0 70.0 8 0.63 RCMAN20-10 1375950 5.0 18.0 13 1.53 and 30.0 45.0 15 0.49 and 70.0 77.0 7 9.69 including 71.0 76.0 5 13.3 and 87.0 94.0 7 5.69 including 87.0 89.0 2 17.4 and 108.0 134.0 26 2.74 including 110.0 113.0 3 7.85 and 122.0 124.0 2 9.86 RCMAN20-11 1375950 21.0 43.0 22 2.65 including 22.0 28.0 6 7.86 RCMAN20-12 1376050 96.0 106.0 10 2.03 DDMAN20-22 No significant Interval DDMAN20-23 No significant Interval DDMAN20-24 1376000 9.2 14.2 5 1.57 and 19.2 44.2 25 3.66 including 19.2 27.2 8 5.92 and 72.2 91.2 19 1.60 DDMAN20-25 1376000 21.2 31.2 10 5.80 including 29.2 31.2 2 23.0 and 44.2 49.2 5 1.58 and 92.2 100.2 8 0.84 and 122.2 134.2 12 1.93 and 140.2 143.7 3.5 18.6 hole lost in mineralization including 142.2 143.7 1.5 40.7 bit change / difficult ground DDMAN20-26 1375900 6.2 15.2 9 0.92 and 20.2 42.2 22 5.75 including 24.2 27.2 3 36.5 and 75.2 83.2 8 0.83 DDMAN20-27 1375800 1.2 24.2 23 1.01 and 29.2 99.2 70 3.20 including 29.2 44.2 15 9.19

Table 1: Drillhole Highlights at Mankouke South (Apr. 2020)

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure;

Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Executive Vice-Chairman for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Roscan

RosCan Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew J. Ramcharan

Executive Vice President - Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 572-2295

Email: aramcharan@Roscan.ca

Greg Isenor

Executive Vice-Chairman

Tel: (902) 832-5555

Email: gpisenor@Roscan.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54365