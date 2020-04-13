Antamina Temporarily Suspends Operations

VANCOUVER, April 13, 2020 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck”) announced today that Compania Minera Antamina, in which Teck has a 22.5% interest along with BHP (33.75%), Glencore (33.75%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (10%), has temporarily suspended operations at the Antamina mine as part of its response to COVID-19.

The Peruvian Government has allowed Antamina to change out its previously reduced workforce, which has been in place at site since the Peruvian national state of emergency period began 4 weeks ago. The current state of emergency in Peru has been extended to April 26. As a result, Antamina has temporarily suspended operations and is demobilizing the majority of its remaining 2,400-person workforce over the coming days. Appropriate prevention protocols will be applied during demobilization and subsequent remobilization to safeguard the health of workers and local communities. The site will be cleaned and disinfected during this period in preparation for a safe restart with fresh crews which is expected within the next two weeks.

