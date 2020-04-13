Fortune Bay to Complete Non-Brokered Private Placement

HALIFAX, April 13, 2020 - Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) ("Fortune" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,750,000 (the "Offering"). The Company intends to issue up to 7,857,143 units at an issue price of $0.35 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period of three years.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's operating costs and the maintenance and exploration at Fortune Bay's Goldfields Project and Ixhuatán Project. The Goldfields Project consists of a 100% ownership interest in two deposits, known as the Box and Athona deposits. The Box and Athona deposits are large, multi-million tonne open pit deposits located in northern Saskatchewan, near Uranium City. The Ixhuatán Project is also 100% owned and consists of the Rio Negro concession in the Chiapas State of Mexico. The Rio Negro concession is host to the Campamento gold deposit and several gold and gold-silver mineralized zones and exploration targets.

Fortune Bay has also started a search for a new Chief Executive Officer to operate the day to day business of the Company with focus on advancing its resource projects. Mr. Wade Dawe will remain as Chairman of the Company.

The Offering will be led by Numus Capital Corp. ("Numus"). In connection with the Offering, Fortune Bay will pay a finder's fee comprised of cash equal to seven percent (7.0%) of the gross proceeds received by Fortune Bay from the sale of units to Numus investors, plus share purchase warrants entitling Numus to purchase the number of shares in the Company that is equal to seven percent (7.0%) of the units sold by Numus as part of the Offering, with each warrant exercisable into a common share of Fortune Bay at $0.50 per share for a period of three years.

Closing of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with Canadian securities legislation.

