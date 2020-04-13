Cameco Extends Production Suspension at Cigar Lake Mine and Withdraws Outlook

SASKATOON, April 13, 2020 - Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today that it is extending the temporary production suspension at the Cigar Lake uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan as the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic persist.



Cameco announced on March 23 that the Cigar Lake operation was being placed in safe care and maintenance mode for four weeks, during which we would assess the status of the situation and determine whether to restart the mine or extend the production suspension.

With the impact of COVID-19 continuing to escalate, we have determined that the Cigar Lake workforce will need to remain at its current reduced level for a longer duration. The precautions and restrictions put in place by the federal and provincial governments, the increasing significant concern among leaders in the remote isolated communities of northern Saskatchewan, and the challenges of maintaining the recommended physical distancing at fly-in/fly-out sites with a full workforce were critical factors Cameco considered in reaching this decision.

Cameco will therefore keep the facility in safe care and maintenance for an indeterminate period. We will monitor the situation on a continual basis to determine when a safe, sustainable restart is possible.

Cigar Lake ore is processed at Orano Canada Inc.’s McClean Lake mill, which is also presently in care and maintenance. Orano has also decided to extend the temporary production suspension at its McClean Lake mill.

“The global challenges posed by this pandemic are not abating – in fact, they are deepening,” Cameco’s president and CEO Tim Gitzel said. “We therefore need to stay vigilant and do everything we can to keep people and families safe. We are especially sensitive to the situation in the remote, isolated communities of northern Saskatchewan that are home to a sizeable portion of the workforce at Cigar Lake.”

The care and maintenance crews remaining at all four of Cameco’s mining and milling operations in northern Saskatchewan are in a safe working environment. Guidance and direction from public health authorities are being followed closely, and the smaller workforces that remain have proven to be much more conducive to achieving the recommended physical distancing and enhanced safety precautions.

The proactive decisions we have made to protect our employees and to help slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus are necessary decisions and they are consistent with our values.

Given the rapidly developing COVID-19 pandemic and the number of moving pieces it creates, we are withdrawing our outlook for 2020. Although we will provide a further update on our business when we report our first quarter results before markets open on May 1, 2020, we do not expect to resume providing outlook information until we have a sufficient basis to assess the future implication for us.

“Despite the current uncertainties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we expect our business to be resilient,” Gitzel said. “With many governments and communities declaring states of emergency in their jurisdictions, our utility customers’ nuclear power plants are part of the critical infrastructure needed to guarantee the availability of 24-hour electricity to run hospitals, care facilities and essential services. So our customers are going to need uranium. As a reliable, independent, commercial supplier, we will continue to work with them to help meet their delivery needs.

“However, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted global uranium production, adding to the supply curtailments that have occurred in the industry for many years. As such, we believe the risk to uranium supply is greater than the risk to uranium demand, creating a renewed focus on ensuring availability of long-term supply. Over time, we expect this renewed focus on security of supply will provide the market signals producers need, and will help offset any near-term costs we may incur as a result of the current disruptions to our business.”

Our balance sheet remains strong, and we believe we are well positioned to self-manage risk. Thanks to the disciplined execution of our strategy on all three fronts – operational, marketing and financial – we expect to have the financial capacity to manage the disruptions to our operations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At December 31, 2019 we had $1.2 billion in cash and $1 billion in long-term debt with maturities in 2022, 2024 and 2042. In addition, we have a $1 billion undrawn credit facility. We expect our cash balances and operating cash flows to meet our capital requirements during 2020, and therefore, we do not anticipate drawing on our credit facility.

The Cigar Lake operation is owned by Cameco (50.025%), Orano Canada Inc. (37.1%), Idemitsu Canada Resources Ltd. (7.875%) and TEPCO Resources Inc. (5.0%) and is operated by Cameco.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Qualified Person

The above scientific and technical information relating to the Cigar Lake uranium mining operation was approved by Lloyd Rowson, general manager, Cigar Lake, Cameco.

