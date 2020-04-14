Orosur Mining Inc.  Third Quarter 2020 Results & Board Change

Orosur Mining Inc. (“Orosur” or “the Company”) (TSX/AIM: OMI), a South American-focused gold developer and explorer, is pleased to announce the results for the third quarter ended February 29, 2020 (“Q3 20” or the “Quarter”) as well as the appointment of Louis Castro, aged 61, as Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company to replace Robert Schafer, who has retired from the Company's board.

HIGHLIGHTS

In accordance with the Exploration Agreement with Venture Option over the Anzá project in Colombia (the “Exploration Agreement”) with Newmont Colombia S.A.S. (“Newmont”), Newmont made a cash payment of US$690k to Minera Anzá in November 2019 to cover its outstanding commitments for the first Year of the Exploration Agreement (September 2018 to September 2019) and to maintain its phase 1 earn-in rights.

In Uruguay, the Creditors Agreement was finally approved by the Court in September 2019 and, as a result, became legally binding on all trade creditors. During Q3 20, Loryser focused its activities in the implementation of the Creditors Agreement and the sale of its Uruguayan assets. As agreed in the Creditors Agreement, on December 19, 2019, Orosur issued 10,000,000 common shares to a trust for the benefit of Loryser’s creditors.

As at February 29, 2020, the Company had a cash balance of US$463k (May 31, 2019 - US$512k).

After the end of the Q3 20, as previously announced on March 5, 2020, an additional cash payment of US$500k was received by the Company from Newmont, in connection with maintaining its earn-in rights pursuant to the Exploration Agreement.

Assets held for sale in Uruguay have been recorded in this quarter and in the FY19 consolidated financial statements at the lower of book value or fair value. The consolidated financial statements were prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost method except for certain financial assets and liabilities which are accounted for as Assets and Liabilities held for sale and Profit and Loss from discontinuing operations. This accounting treatment has been applied to the activities in Uruguay and Chile.

Outlook and Strategy

The Board adopted an aggressive strategic plan to restructure its business, and recapitalize and transform the Company by advancing its Anzá project in Colombia (now with Newmont as a partner), whilst progressing other opportunities, as well as finding a fair solution in Uruguay for all stakeholders. This strategy remains unchanged.

In Colombia, Newmont met its Year 1 commitments and payments pursuant to the Exploration Agreement. In March 2020, Newmont made the third US$500k cash payment to Orosur with the fourth and final payment of this sort expected in September 2020.

In Phase 1, Newmont may earn a 51% ownership interest in Anzá by spending US$10 million in qualifying expenditures over four years and making cash payments to Orosur equalling a total of US$2 million during the first two years of the Phase 1 earn-in period. During the first two years of the Exploration Agreement (commencing September 2018), Newmont is committed to spend a minimum of US$1 million per year on qualifying expenditures (“Minimum Work Commitment”), or pay Orosur cash in lieu of completing said minimum work commitment, in order to maintain the Phase 1 earn-in right. In years 3 and 4, the Minimum Work Commitment increases to US$4 million per year.

The Exploration Agreement comprises a three-phase earn-in structure, allowing Newmont to earn up to a 75% ownership interest in the Anzá project by making cash payments to Orosur equaling a total of US$4 million over Phases 1 and 2, spending a minimum of US$30 million in qualifying expenditures over twelve years, and in addition completing N.I. 43-101 compliant prefeasibility and feasibility studies through the end of Phase 3.

In Uruguay, Loryser is focusing its activities in the implementation of the Creditors Agreement. The Creditors’ Agreement requires Loryser to manage and complete the sale and payment process within two years, starting from the date of the ratification by the Court in September 2019.

Board Changes

Louis Castro has been appointed Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company replacing Bob Schafer, who has retired from the Company's board.

Mr. Castro is a chartered accountant and former investment banker with more than 30 years' City and industry experience. Louis is a non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Stanley Gibbons Group plc, Jangada Mines plc and Tekcapital plc. He was previously CFO at Eland Oil and Gas, an AIM listed upstream company operating in Nigeria, and CEO at Northland Capital Partners investment bank and broker, where he represented a significant number of mining and oil & gas clients, including clients in South America.

Mr. Schafer joined the Board of Orosur in June 2018. He has recently been elected as President of the US-based "Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration" ("SME") and is focusing his time in this new role.

Ignacio Salazar, CEO of Orosur, commented:

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Louis to the Orosur´s Board and welcome his proven track record in the industry and in capital markets over decades. Louis’ significant experience is of notable value given the Company’s focus on advancing the Anzá Project in Colombia whilst progressing other opportunities. It is with great regret that the Board has accepted Mr. Schafer’s decision to retire. We wish him all the best in his professional and personal endeavours and thank him for his service to the Company and its shareholders.”

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Orosur Mining Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars) Unaudited As at As at Feb 29, May 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $463 $512 Accounts receivable and other assets 536 292 Assets held for sale 3,797 4,452 Total current assets 4,796 5,256 Non?current assets Property, plant and equipment 80 87 Exploration and evaluation assets 8,310 8,983 Total assets $13,186 $14,326 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $295 $235 Warrants - 13 Liabilities held for sale 22,234 23,393 Total liabilities 22,529 23,641 Equity Share capital 65,670 65,290 Contributed surplus 5,981 5,947 Currency translation reserve (1,922) (1,653) Total Deficit (79,072) (78,899) Total (deficit) / equity (9,343) (9,315) Total (deficit) / equity and liabilities $13,186 $14,326

Orosur Mining Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars) Unaudited Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Feb 29, Feb 29, Feb 29, Feb 29, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Restated) (Restated) Operating expenses Corporate and administrative expenses ($351) ($332) ($1,061) ($1,165) Exploration expenses (14) (11) (71) (49) Other income - - 501 - Net finance cost 21 1 18 (4) (Loss) on fair value of financial instrument (20) (320) (11) (341) Net foreign exchange gain/(loss) (6) (2) (16) (30) (370) (664) (640) (1,589) Net loss for the period for continued operations ($370) ($664) ($640) ($1,589) Other comprehensive income (loss) Cumulative translation adjustment $- $624 ($269) ($125) Total comprehensive loss for the period from continued operations -370 -40 -909 -1,714 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (203) (1,362) 467 (8,698) Total comprehensive loss for the period (573) (1,402) (442) (10,412) Basic and diluted net loss per share for continued operations $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 ($0.01) Basic and diluted net loss per share for discontinued operations $0.00 ($0.01) $0.00 ($0.06) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 159,618 150,278 153,380 136,774

Orosur Mining Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars) Unaudited Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Feb 29, Feb 29, 2020 2019 (Restated) Operating activities Net loss for the period ($640) ($1,589) Adjustments for: Share?based payments 34 72 Fair value of financial instrument (11) 341 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - 12 Other (68) 214 Changes in non?cash working capital items: Accounts receivable and other assets 133 (73) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 60 (264) Net cash (used in) operating activities ? continued operations (492) (1,287) Investing activities Proceeds received for exploration and evaluation expenditures 1,030 - Exploration and evaluation expenditures (577) (419) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities ? continued operations 453 (419) Financing activities Issue of common shares - 2,000 Advances to discontinued operations (10) 165 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities ? continued operations (10) 2,165 Net change in cash and cash equivalents ? continued operations (49) 459 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 512 80 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $463 $539 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities ? discontinued operations 73 475 Net cash (used in) operating activities ? discontinued operations (264) (1,598) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities ? discontinued operations 10 34

