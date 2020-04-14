IAMGOLD Announces Dates for Its First Quarter 2020 Results

Toronto, April 14, 2020 - IAMGold Corp. (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") will release its first quarter 2020 financial results after market hours on Monday, May 4th, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call will be held on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) for a discussion with management regarding the Company's operating performance and financial results for the first quarter 2020. A webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's website at www.iamgold.com.

Conference Call Information:

North America Toll-Free: 1-800-319-4610 or International number: 1-604-638-5340

A replay of this conference call will be available for one month following the call by dialing:

North America toll-free: 1-800-319-6413 or International number: 1-604-638-9010, passcode: 4247#

Please dial in 10 - 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time as call volumes are heavy. If you are still unable to connect from your primary telephone network after attempting all of the dial-in numbers provided, if available, please retry using an alternate telephone network.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with three operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

