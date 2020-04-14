Solstice Gold Completes New NI 43-101 on Its Nunavut Gold Project

VANCOUVER, April 14, 2020 - Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV:SGC) (“Solstice”, the “Company”, “its”, “we” or “our”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed and filed a new NI 43-101 Technical Report (“Technical Report”) on the Company's 866 km2 KGP Gold Project (the “Project”). The Project is 26 km northeast of Rankin Inlet, Nunavut and is only 15 km from Agnico Eagle’s Meliadine Gold Mine. The purpose of the report was to update considerable technical information generated since 2018.



The report titled "TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE KGP PROJECT, KIVALLIQ REGION, EASTERN NUNAVUT TERRITORY, CANADA", dated March 17, 2020 (the "Report"), was completed by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (RPA), now part of SLR Consulting Ltd, under the supervision of Paul Chamois M.Sc.(A), P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101. The KGP Report is available for viewing on the Solstice website at www.solsticegold.com and the SEDAR profile for Solstice Gold Corp. at www.sedar.com.

Conclusions

The Technical Report concludes "RPA is of the opinion that KGP is a very attractive, early stage exploration project with good potential to host significant gold mineralization and warrants a continued systematic exploration effort including a significant drilling component."

RPA recommends a Phase I exploration program and budget which consist of additional geological mapping and till sampling as well as a 6,000 metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program to test additional high priority targets.

Contingent on the results of the Phase I program, RPA recommends a Phase II exploration program and budget which consists of continued geological mapping and detailed till sampling, induced polarization (IP) surveying in areas where appropriate, including the Midway and Qaiqtuq target areas, preliminary testing of high priority areas with additional RC drilling, and diamond drilling to follow up on significant RC drilling results.

Executive Chairman David Adamson stated “We view this new Technical Report as a positive validation of our systematic exploration strategy and modelling to date on the KGP. The Technical Report outlines numerous drill-ready targets and we invite shareholders and interested parties to review the report to best understand the progress we have made to date.”

It is important to note that all our main target areas, covering ~375 km2, require no expenditures to keep these in good standing for well over six years and have no underlying costs. This is because we ensured that work since 2018 in multiple areas satisfied work requirements and protected our key targets against future unforeseen events.

Given the current market environment we are looking at ways to manage costs. By mutual agreement, Ian Russell P.Geo. will step down as VP Exploration effective today but will continue consulting to the Company on an as needed basis. Ian has played an important role in advancing the project and we look forward to his continuing role. The exploration function will be handled by Senior Geological Consultant Sandy Barham M.Sc. and David Adamson Ph.D. Management has already been working on a reduced salary basis since November 2019 as part of our cost management program.

About Solstice

Solstice is a gold-focussed exploration company engaged in the exploration of its 866 km2 (100%) district scale KGP and certain other rights covering an adjacent 683 km2, all with no underlying option or earn in payments. KGP is located in Nunavut, Canada only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and only 15 km from the Meliadine gold deposits owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Solstice has 69.5 million shares outstanding.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold and the KGP please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com.

Paul Chamois M.Sc.(A), P.Geo. is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical content of this news release.

