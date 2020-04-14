Vizsla Announces U.S. Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under Symbol VIZSF

(VZLA-TSX-V)

VANCOUVER, April 14, 2020 - Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSX-V: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "VIZSF", at the open of market on April 14, 2020. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VZLA".

"Trading on the OTCQB will expand the Company's investor base both broadly and to U.S. investors and equips Vizsla with increased exposure and liquidity in the United States," said Michael Konnert, President and CEO. "We are very excited to start trading on the OTCQB, which represents another step in Vizsla's growth."

The OTCQB® Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet a minimum bid price test, be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About the Panuco project

Vizsla has an option to acquire 100% of the newly-consolidated 9,386.5 Ha Panuco district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The option allows for the acquisition of over 75 Kms of total vein extent, a 500 tpd mill, 35 Kms of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

