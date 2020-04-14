Abitibi Royalties COVID-19 Update

VAL-D’OR, Qu?bec, April 14, 2020 -- Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ-TSX-V, ATBYF-OTC-Nasdaq Intl: “Abitibi Royalties” or the “Company”) provides an update on the Company’s net smelter royalties at the Canadian Malartic Mine that is jointly operated by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (“Agnico Eagle”) and Yamana Gold Inc. (“Yamana”) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



It was announced that the Canadian Malartic Mine will resume operations starting on April 15, 2020, following the Government of Quebec’s decision to authorize the resumption of mining activities. Canadian Malartic entered care and maintenance on March 24, 2020, in response to government restrictions related to COVID-19 that required mining companies to minimize operational activities. The resumption of mining activity will occur over a period of several weeks with full attention to the health and safety of returning employees, contractors, and suppliers. Exploration is expected to remain suspended until May 4, 2020.

About Abitibi Royalties

Abitibi Royalties owns various royalties at the Canadian Malartic Mine near Val-d’Or Qu?bec. In addition, the Company is building a portfolio of royalties on early stage properties near producing mines. The Company is unique among its peers due to its strong treasury, no debt, monthly dividend, share buyback program and limited number of shares (approximately 12.5 million).

