Consolidated Woodjam Copper Discusses the Woodjam Gold Endowment

April 14 - The recent increase in the price of gold has caused management of Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (TSXV:WCC), ("Woodjam Copper, the Company") to comment on the exceptional gold potential of the Woodjam copper gold project. Woodjam, located in the Cariboo region of south central BC, has been 100% owned by Woodjam Copper since 2015 when Gold Fields (Johannesburg) converted its 51% interest in the project for a 19.9% interest in the company. The project encompasses 64,088 hectares (158,360 acres) and was most extensively explored between 2009 and 2015 by Gold Fields during which time 281 diamond drill holes totaling 95,309 meters were completed. In 2013 Gold Fields published NI 43-101 compliant resources for three zones: Southeast Zone, Deerhorn Zone and Takom Zone, and determined an additional resource for a fourth zone, Megabuck, in an internal study (the Megabuck resource was not published as a 43-101 compliant resource and is not discussed further in this update). The district scale porphyry system at Woodjam responsible for the five zones of mineralization that have now been discovered have two predominant characters: one being high-K calc-alkalic and copper sensitive (typified by the Southeast Zone) and the other being sub-alkalic and gold sensitive (typified by the Deerhorn Zone). The potential for further discovery is very high as several targets and resource extensions remain untested.

NI 43-101 resources prepared by Gold Fields and previously reported are as follows:

Inferred Category Tonnes (Mt) Au Grade (Gpt) Cu Grade (%) Metal (Au, Koz) Metal (Cu, MLb) Deer horn (*2) 32.8 0.49 0.22 516.2 158.2 Takom (*2) 8.3 0.26 0.22 68.2 39.7 Southeast (*1) 227.5 Not quoted 0.31 Not quoted 1,541.9

(*1 filed on Sedar, July 8, 2013, *2 filed on Sedar July 9, 2013):

Although gold was not quoted for the 43-101 Southeast Zone Resource it is nevertheless significant, as is indicated in hole SE 08-84 which intersected 201 meters grading 1.01% copper and 0.44 g/t gold including 33 meters grading 2.05% copper and 1.24 g/t gold. Other exemplary gold rich holes on the Woodjam property include: DH12-48 drilled in the Deerhorn Zone which intersected 264 meters grading 1.45 g/t gold and 0.26% copper including 58 meters grading 2.71 g/t gold, and 0.40% copper hole MB04-32 drilled in the Megabuck Zone which intersected 214 meters grading 0.81 g/t gold and 0.12% copper, and hole TF12-04 drilled in the Three Firs Zone which was stopped in mineralization grading 1.07 g/t gold and 1.13% copper.

J.W. (Bill) Morton, President

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

