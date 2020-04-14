Consolidated Woodjam Copper Discusses the Woodjam Gold Endowment
NI 43-101 resources prepared by Gold Fields and previously reported are as follows:
|
Inferred
Category
|
Tonnes
(Mt)
|
Au Grade
(Gpt)
|
Cu Grade
(%)
|
Metal
(Au, Koz)
|
Metal
(Cu, MLb)
|
Deer horn (*2)
|
32.8
|
0.49
|
0.22
|
516.2
|
158.2
|
Takom (*2)
|
8.3
|
0.26
|
0.22
|
68.2
|
39.7
|
Southeast (*1)
|
227.5
|
Not quoted
|
0.31
|
Not quoted
|
1,541.9
(*1 filed on Sedar, July 8, 2013, *2 filed on Sedar July 9, 2013):
Although gold was not quoted for the 43-101 Southeast Zone Resource it is nevertheless significant, as is indicated in hole SE 08-84 which intersected 201 meters grading 1.01% copper and 0.44 g/t gold including 33 meters grading 2.05% copper and 1.24 g/t gold. Other exemplary gold rich holes on the Woodjam property include: DH12-48 drilled in the Deerhorn Zone which intersected 264 meters grading 1.45 g/t gold and 0.26% copper including 58 meters grading 2.71 g/t gold, and 0.40% copper hole MB04-32 drilled in the Megabuck Zone which intersected 214 meters grading 0.81 g/t gold and 0.12% copper, and hole TF12-04 drilled in the Three Firs Zone which was stopped in mineralization grading 1.07 g/t gold and 1.13% copper.
J.W. (Bill) Morton, President
Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.
Contact: (604) 681-7913 or Toll Free: 888-656-6611
Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V:WCC) trades on the TSX-V exchange and currently owns a 100% interest in the Woodjam project in British Columbia. Visit the Company's website at: http://www.woodjamcopper.com
Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the timing of the date of any financing and exploration activity on the Woodjam Project. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things, the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.