Buffalo Coal Corp: National Lockdown to Be Extended in the Republic of South Africa ("South Africa")

Toronto, April 14, 2020 - Buffalo Coal Corp. ("Buffalo Coal" or "the Company").

Buffalo Coal is a South African based company, with its head office based in Centurion, Gauteng, and its mining operations based in Dundee, KwaZulu Natal.

Further to Buffalo Coal's previous COVID-19 related announcements, the Company hereby informs all stakeholders that South Africa's President, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, has extended the initial national 21-day lockdown ("the National Lockdown"), which became effective at midnight, Thursday, 26 March, 2020, by a further 14 days to Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Although Buffalo Coal recommenced with limited mining activities today, as detailed in the Company's announcement titled "Permission granted to recommence mining activities at 30% of operating capacity", the extension to the National Lockdown will have a considerable negative impact on the Company's mining operations. The Company is actively engaging with its employees, financiers, major suppliers and other stakeholders in this regard. The Company will continue to proactively measure and manage any potential impacts of the National Lockdown, together with any possible future extensions thereof. Further updates will be communicated to the Company's various stakeholders as new information becomes available and when the Company is in a position to quantify the extent and duration of the operational disruptions during this time.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo Coal is a coal producer in southern Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ms Emma Oosthuizen

Chief Executive Officer

Email: Emma.Oosthuizen@buffalocoal.co.za

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54429