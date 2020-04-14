Chakana Comments On Trading Activity at The Request Of Iiroc

VANCOUVER, April 14, 2020 - Chakana Copper Corp. (TSX-V: PERU; OTCQB: CHKKF; FWB: 1ZX) (the “Company” or “Chakana”) is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to comment on today's volatility in its share price and the higher‐than‐typical trading volumes. Chakana confirms that it is not aware of any material undisclosed information related to the company or its operations that would account for this trading activity.
About Chakana Copper Corp
Chakana Copper Corp. is a Canadian based minerals exploration company and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary, Chakana Resources S.A.C., is currently advancing the Soledad project near Aija, in the Ancash region of the highly prolific Miocene mineral belt of Peru.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
(signed) “David Kelley” David Kelley President and CEO
For further information contact: Michelle Borromeo, Manager – Corporate Communications Phone: 604-715-6845 Email: mborromeo@chakanacopper.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!