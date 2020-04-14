Taranis Collaborating with Gnumont to Explore for Carlin Gold Deposits in Nevada

Estes Park, April 14, 2020 - Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis") (TSXV:TRO), (OTC:TNREF) has made agreements with a private exploration firm to acquire projects and explore in Nevada for large Carlin-type deposits.

Gnumont Gold LLC ("GGL") is a private entity controlled by John J. Gardiner, the President and CEO of Taranis, which has many years' experience seeking world-class gold deposits in Nevada, and has developed exciting new exploration approaches and modeling to target large gold deposits in Nevada.

Taranis and GGL are pooling resources and talent to undertake this work, and have already developed high-priority targets requiring detailed evaluation to warrant acquisition and exploration. GGL has agreed to grant Taranis the opportunity to acquire and develop projects on a case-by-case basis through GGL.

John Gardiner, President and CEO of Taranis Resources Inc. states "Nevada continues to be one of the most prospective locations in the world for large gold deposits. Exploration is capital intensive and requires state-of-the-art methodology to identify new targets. We believe that the potential rewards for this partnership can be significant. Gnumont has some very innovative targeting concepts that could redefine the current understanding of Carlin trend gold deposits, and we are excited to be collaborating with them on this project. Taranis is well positioned to provide capital resources and gather critical exploration data which we think will quickly uncover one of Nevada's most exciting mining development prospects."

About Taranis Resources Inc.

For additional information on Taranis or its 100%-owned Thor project in British Columbia, visit www.taranisresources.com

Taranis currently has 71,074,500 shares issued and outstanding (82,733,266 shares on a fully-diluted basis).

