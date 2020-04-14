Petroteq to Postpone Filing of 2020 Q2 Financials and MD&A

SHERMAN OAKS, April 14, 2020 - Petroteq Energy Inc. (“Petroteq” or the “Company”) ‎‎(TSXV:PQE; ‎OTC:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces that it will not be in a position to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended February 29, 2020 (the “Quarterly Report”), which includes the Company’s interim financial statements for the three and six months ended February 29, 2020 and the related management’s discussion and analysis, as required by U.S. and Canadian securities laws, by its filing deadline of April 14, 2020.



This news release is being issued in accordance with the blanket orders issued by applicable securities commissions comprising the Canadian Securities Administrators (the “CSA”) on March 23, 2020. The blanket orders provide for a 45 day extension for certain periodic filings, including the Quarterly Report. The CSA has made clear that market participants that intend to rely on the temporary relief and that otherwise comply with the terms of the blanket orders will not need to submit any additional applications or materials, including management cease trade orders, to their principal regulator, in order to take advantage of the 45 day extension.

The Company is relying on similar relief granted by order of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 25, 2020 (which extended and superseded a prior order issued on March 4, 2020) pursuant to Section 36 of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Release No. 34-88318) (the “Order”). The Order requires the Company to file the Quarterly Report with the SEC no later than May 29, 2020, being 45 days after the original due date of the Quarterly Report.

The Company’s operations and business have experienced disruption due to the unprecedented conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic spreading throughout the United States and the rest of world, and thus the Company’s business operations have been disrupted and it is unable to timely review and prepare the Quarterly Report. Accordingly, the Company anticipates a delay in finalizing the Quarterly Report. At this time, the Company anticipates being able to complete the Quarterly Report by May 8, 2020.

Other than has already been publicly disclosed, there have been no material business developments related to the Company since January 21, 2020 (the date of the Company’s most recently filed financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis).

The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that meets the requirements of applicable securities law.

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

Petroteq is an integrated clean technology company focused on the development and implementation of a new proprietary technology for oil extraction. The Company has an environmentally safe and sustainable technology for the extraction and reclamation of heavy and bitumen from oil sands, oil shale deposits and shallow oil deposits. Petroteq is engaged in the development and implementation of its patented environmentally friendly heavy oil processing and extraction technologies. Petroteq is currently focused on developing its oil sands resources and expanding production capacity at its Asphalt Ridge soil remediation and heavy oil extraction processing facility located near Vernal, Utah.

