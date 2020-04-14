Ero Copper announces change of location of Annual General and Special Meeting and implementation of virtual attendance measures

VANCOUVER, April 14, 2020 - Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO) (“Ero” or the “Company”) wishes to provide notice that its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) will now be held in the Company’s head office at Suite 1050, 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia at 3:30 p.m. (Pacific time) on Thursday, May 7, 2020, with the addition of a virtual option whereby shareholders may attend and participate in the Meeting via live teleconference.

The Meeting was previously scheduled to be held at the Lancaster Room at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, which is temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Out of necessary caution, to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of COVID-19, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, directors, employees and other stakeholders, Ero encourages shareholders and others NOT to attend the Meeting in person. All shareholders, regardless of geographic location and equity ownership will have an equal opportunity to participate in the Meeting and engage with management of the Company as well as other shareholders via live teleconference.

Given the need for risk management in respect of COVID-19, we ask that anyone planning to attend the Meeting in person advise the Company at info@erocopper.com (attention: Deepk Hundal, Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary). To ensure the health and safety of all attendees, Ero reserves the right to take any additional cautionary measure deemed to be appropriate, necessary or advisable in relation to the Meeting in response to further developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, including limiting the number of persons who may be allowed in a single room for the Meeting to allow for required social distancing, or any other measures that may be recommended by public health authorities in connection with gatherings of persons.

HOW TO VOTE BEFORE THE MEETING

Before the Meeting, shareholders of record as of March 10, 2020 (the Record Date) may vote by completing the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions provided therein. Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders should carefully follow all instructions provided by their intermediaries to ensure that their Ero shares are voted at the Meeting. Please refer to section “Solicitation of Proxies and Voting Instructions” of Ero’s management information circular dated March 12, 2020 (the “Information Circular”) for additional details on how to vote by proxy before the Meeting and the matters to be voted upon. A copy of Information Circular is available on Ero’s SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com. The deadline to vote your proxy before the Meeting is 3:30 p.m. (Pacific time) on May 5, 2020.

Please note that the Information Circular and the form of proxy or voting instruction form previously distributed to shareholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location and format of the Meeting and may continue to be used to vote Ero shares.

HOW TO ATTEND THE MEETING VIA TELECONFERENCE

Attending the Meeting via teleconference enables registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders, including non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have duly appointed a third-party proxyholder, to participate at the Meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time. Registered shareholders and duly appointed third-party proxyholders can vote at the appropriate times during the Meeting.

Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will not be able to vote at the Meeting but will be able to attend the Meeting as a guest. If you are a non-registered (beneficial) shareholder and want to vote at the Meeting you must follow the instructions provided on the voting instruction form and/or by your intermediary and submit the required documents before the deadline set out in your voting instruction form. Teleconference details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020 Time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific time (please dial in 15-20 minutes prior to the Meeting, ask to join the call and register with Computershare) Dial in: North America: 1-800-319-4610, International: +1-604-638-5340



To stream-line the registration process of registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders prior to the commencement of the Meeting, we ask that attendees take the following steps:

Step 1: Prior to the date of the Meeting, if possible, submit your name, address, telephone number and email address to the Company at info@erocopper.com (attention: Deepk Hundal, Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary) under the subject line “Ero Copper - Attending Meeting by Teleconference”; and

Step 2: Dial in to the Meeting 15 to 20 minutes before 3:30 p.m. (Pacific time), ask to join the call and then formally register with Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Meeting to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the Meeting.

GENERAL PROXY MATTERS

If you are not sure whether you are a registered shareholder or non-registered (beneficial) shareholder or, for additional information regarding submissions of forms of proxy and voting instructions forms before the Meeting, revocation of proxies and other general proxy matters, please refer to the section “Solicitation of Proxies and Voting Instructions” of the Information Circular or contact, our transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc.:

Phone:

1-800-564-6253 (toll-free in Canada and the United States) or 514-982-7555 (from outside Canada and the United States) Fax:

1-888-453 0330 (toll-free in Canada and the United States) or 514-982 7635 (from outside Canada and the United States) Mail:

100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto ON M5J 2Y1 E-mail:

Service@Computershare.com

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Cura?? Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Minera??o Cara?ba S.A. (“MCSA”), 100% owner of the Vale do Cura?? Property with over 40 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines. In addition to the Vale do Cura?? Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperan?a development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Par?, Brazil and the Company, directly and indirectly, owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Vale do Cura??, Boa Esperan?a and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).