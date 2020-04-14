MinKap Announces Termination of Property Acquisition Agreement for the Breccia Gold Property, Idaho, USA

TORONTO, April 14, 2020 - MinKap Resources Inc. (TSXV:KAP) ("MinKap" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of February 18, 2020, the non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated February 3, 2020, between the Company and DG Resource Management Ltd. ("DG") has been terminated by the Company in accordance with the provisions of the LOI. The Company remains open to further negotiation of revised terms with DG in respect of the Breccia Gold Property in response to current market conditions.

The Company also announces that further to its press release of March 5, 2020, the non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the "Offering") has been terminated and will not proceed as proposed.

The Company continues to evaluate and review other gold and base metal opportunity for potential acquisition.

