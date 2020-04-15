Capstone Mining Corp. (“Capstone”) (TSX:CS) will release its 2020 first quarter results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after market close, followed by an investor conference call to be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:30 am (Eastern Time).

Conference Call and Webcast Details Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2020 Time: 11:30 am Eastern Time (8:30 am Pacific Time) Dial in: North America: 1-877-823-8676, International: +825-312-2240 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2218097/7C9FE2184A36B0D28729C5A8FBF1B50B The conference call replay will be available until May 13, 2020. Replay: North America: 800-585-8367, International: +416-621-4642 Passcode: 5215689

Following the replay, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at https://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Capstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414006080/en/

./ContentItem/Format

Capstone to release Q1 2020 results on April 28, 2020, followed by an investor conference call on April 29, 2020 at 11:30 am ET

Contact

Jerrold Annett, VP, Strategy and Capital Markets

647-273-7251

jannett@capstonemining.com

Virginia Morgan, Manager, IR and Communications

604-674-2268

vmorgan@capstonemining.com