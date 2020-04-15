INV Metals Files Technical Report for Loma Larga Project

TORONTO, April 14, 2020 - INV Metals Inc. (“INV Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX:INV) is pleased to announce that it has filed the NI 43-101 Feasibility Study Technical Report (“Technical Report”) summarizing the results of its 2020 Feasibility Study (the “FS”) on its 100% owned Loma Larga gold-copper-silver project (“Loma Larga”) in Ecuador.



The Technical Report entitled “Technical Report on the Loma Larga Project, Azuay Province, Ecuador” is dated April 08, 2020, and supports the disclosure contained in INV Metals’ press release issued on March 31, 2020 announcing the results of the FS for Loma Larga. The Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s web site at www.invmetals.com.

About INVTM Metals Inc.



INVTM Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INVTM Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold exploration and development property in Ecuador, and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Las Pe?as, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina exploration projects.

