Indonesia Undeterred in Plans to Become EV Battery Production Hub

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2020 - Bolt Metals Corp. (CSE: BOLT) (FRANKFURT: NXFE) (OTCQB: PCRCF) (the “Company” or “Bolt Metals”) announces that Indonesia, in spite of COVID-19 related challenges, continues pursuit of plans to construct multiple factories for production of battery-grade nickel chemicals for electric vehicles with priority use of in-country nickel resources.



On April 7, 2020, Antara News published an interview with State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, in which he clarified that national strategic projects, including that to produce batteries for electric vehicles along with South Korean company LG, will continue to run. "This project to produce batteries is a long-term one. If we were to build it in four years, it would become a reality. Will it be postponed? No, this will continue.” Thohir stated. Indonesia should not lag behind neighbouring nations in the production of batteries for electric vehicles. The minister has continued to conduct tight mapping of national strategic projects.1

1See https://en.antaranews.com/news/145566/project-for-electric-vehicle-battery-production-to-still-run-minister

About Bolt Metals

BOLT Metals is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade nickel and cobalt deposits, key raw material inputs for the growing lithium‐ion battery industry. Visit https://boltmetals.com/ to find out more.

