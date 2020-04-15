Menü Artikel
Suche
 

General Moly to be Featured on CEO Clips on BNN Bloomberg Channel in Canada; CEO Video also Available on the Companys Website

06:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LAKEWOOD, April 15, 2020 - General Moly Inc. (General Moly or the "Company") (NYSE American: GMO) (TSX: GMO), the only western-exchange listed, pure-play molybdenum ("moly") mineral development company, will be featured on BTV's CEO Clips on the BNN Bloomberg Channel in Canada on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Chief Executive Officer Bruce D. Hansen presents an overview of General Moly and comments on the moly market in the CEO Clips video, which is also available for viewing at www.generalmoly.com.

Further online distribution through BTV's CEO Clips includes Thomson Reuters' terminals, Yahoo Finance, Stockwatch, Bloomberg, Stockhouse.com and BTV's YouTube channel.

CEO Clips is a series of short video profiles of publicly traded companies across North America. BTV-Business Television and CEO Clips produce and create the largest library of issuer videos and campaigns for broadcast on TV and financial websites. BNN Bloomberg is Canada's only Business News Network reporting on finance and the markets.

About General Moly

General Moly is a U.S.-based, molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the NYSE American, recently known as the NYSE MKT and former American Stock Exchange, and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. The Company's primary asset, an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope Project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world's largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with the Company's wholly-owned Liberty Project, a molybdenum and copper property also located in central Nevada, General Moly's goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer in the world.

Molybdenum is a metallic element used primarily as an alloy agent in steel manufacturing. When added to steel, molybdenum enhances steel strength, resistance to corrosion and extreme temperature performance. In the chemical and petrochemical industries, molybdenum is used in catalysts, especially for cleaner burning fuels by removing sulfur from liquid fuels, and in corrosion inhibitors, high performance lubricants and polymers.

Contact:

Scott Roswell
(303) 928-8591
info@generalmoly.com
Website: www.generalmoly.com

SOURCE: General Moly Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/585126/General-Moly-to-be-Featured-on-CEO-Clips-on-BNN-Bloomberg-Channel-in-Canada-CEO-Video-also-Available-on-the-Companys-Website


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

General Moly Inc.

General Moly Inc.
Bergbau
USA
A0M25Q
US3703731022
www.generalmoly.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap