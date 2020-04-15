SRG Mining Awards EPCM to DRA Global For Its Lola Graphite Project

MONTREAL, April 15, 2020 - SRG Mining Inc. (TSXV: SRG) ("SRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that DRA Global ("DRA") has been selected as the provider of Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management ("EPCM") services for SRG's Lola Graphite Project in Guinea. This selection is the result of a competitive tender process where several international engineering firms were invited and responded with qualifying and attractive proposals.

Over the past three years, DRA has assisted SRG with the evaluation of the Lola Graphite Project, having been involved with the project from Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), to the most recent Feasibility Study ("FS").

DRA, and its subsidiaries such as SENET, have a long and successful history of delivering Resources projects on the African Continent, most recently being involved in the construction of Alufer's Bel Air bauxite project and Managem's Tri-K gold project, both in Guinea. This historic knowledge and experience, combined with expertise of the latest processing technology, enable DRA to successfully design and execute mining and minerals processing projects, particularly in West Africa. The engineering phase of the project will be done through the DRA Offices in Montreal and Toronto and the site-based execution will be led by DRA's subsidiary SENET.

Commenting on the appointment of DRA, Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk, President and Chief Operating Officer of SRG, said, "Our tender process cemented our belief that DRA is the best partner for SRG to successfully complete the design and construct our Lola Graphite project. DRA has been involved in the Lola project from the PEA, and the DFS through their offices in Montreal and Toronto and now through to the EPCM delivery. They have gained valuable knowledge throughout this time and are very well positioned to successfully execute the construction of the Lola project. We look forward to continuing to work with DRA and reaping the benefits of this mutually beneficial relationship."

Andrew Naude, CEO of DRA Global said: "Awarding the execution of this internationally important Graphite project on the African Continent to DRA is testament to DRA's position as the preferred technical partner for projects of this nature. It reinforces DRA's position as the preferred partner for the delivering of projects on the Continent. DRA is extremely pleased to have been selected by SRG for the execution of the project. DRA has put together a very strong team for the EPCM of the project all of whom carry industry leading experience in delivering successful on projects, in Africa."

ABOUT DRA

DRA is a multidisciplinary global engineering group that delivers mining, mineral processing, energy, water treatment and infrastructure services from concept to commissioning and into operation. DRA has offices in Africa, Australia, Canada, Peru, China and the United States. Met-Chem, a division of DRA Americas Inc., was originally established in 1969 as a consulting engineering company, headquartered in Montreal, and provides a wide range of technical and engineering services.

ABOUT SRG MINING

SRG Mining is a Canadian-based mining company focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. SRG is committed to operating in a socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible manner.

