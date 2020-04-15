Silver Elephant Announces $1,820,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2020 - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") involving the issuance of up to 14 million units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.13 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one Common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional Share at a price of $0.16 per Share for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company expects to raise total cash proceeds of up to $1,820,000 to be used to develop the Company's mineral projects and for general working capital purposes.

The Shares will be subject to a minimum hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issue. Finder's fees may be paid in cash or Units, in certain instances in connection with the Placement.

The Placement and payment of any finder's fees are subject to the approval of the TSX and other customary closing conditions.

Silver Elephant is developing its premier Pulacayo silver project in Bolivia. Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

