Arch Coal, Inc. Announces Change of Location for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ST. LOUIS, April 15, 2020 - Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) today announced a change in the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") due to the public health risks related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The Annual Meeting will be held by remote communication only, in a virtual meeting format, on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. As described in the proxy materials previously distributed in connection with the Annual Meeting, stockholders as of March 10, 2020, the record date, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

