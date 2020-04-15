Crestview Exploration Inc. Announces Up to $2 Million Financing and Expansion of its European Shareholder Base

Calgary, April 15, 2020 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS) (FSE: CE7) ("Crestview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Onyx Capital GmbH of Germany ("Onyx") to be the Company's key business development, technology, M&A and marketing consultant in Europe. Onyx is engaged for a 2-year period and will receive 500,000 shares and warrants of the Company and a total of 50,000 €.

In order to provide additional capital for the purposes of developing the Company's projects, Crestview is pleased to announce an equity financing of up to $2 million dollars CDN at an offering price of CAD$0.96 per share. Each share will consist of one common share and one warrant, exercisable into an additional common share at a strike price of CAD$1.20 for four years from the date of issuance.

Subject to Exchange approval, the Company will issue eight percent (8%) finder's fees cash and eight percent (8%) compensation full warrants, exercisable at a price of CAD$1.20 any time for four years from the date of issuance.

The securities issuable pursuant to the agreement and financing will have a four month hold period from the date of issuance and the financing remains subject to regulatory and stock exchange approval.

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is a technology driven, well-funded and experienced exploration company focused on finding gold and silver deposits in mining friendly jurisdictions. The company flagship project Rock Creek is located in north-central Nevada, in Elko County.

