Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Voting Results From 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting

The Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the “Meeting”) was held today, April 15th in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 60% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski, Mary L. Little and Vera Kobalia. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:

Election of Directors Votes for % for Votes Withheld % Withheld Nolan Watson 71,495,600 99.27% 523,382 0.73% David Awram 71,190,240 98.85% 828,742 1.15% David E. De Witt 70,988,450 98.57% 1,030,531 1.43% Andrew T. Swarthout 71,107,751 98.73% 911,231 1.27% John P.A. Budreski 69,392,473 96.35% 2,626,509 3.65% Mary L. Little 70,930,664 98.49% 1,088,318 1.51% Vera Kobalia 71,417,996 99.17% 600,986 0.83%

Detailed voting results for all matters considered at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Sandstorm filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and it is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. The Company’s 2019 Audited Financial Statements, along with its Form 40-F, are both available on the Company’s website at www.sandstormgold.com.

Shareholders may also receive copies of these documents, without charge, upon request to Sandstorm’s Investor Relations Department, Suite 1400, 400 Burrard St, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3A6 Canada or to info@sandstormgold.com.

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 191 royalties, of which 23 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

