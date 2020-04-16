Westwater Resources to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Westwater Resources Inc. (Nasdaq: WWR), an energy materials development company, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2020 on Wednesday, April 22 at 5:20 PM EDT. Chris Jones, President and CEO of Westwater, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 5:20 PM Eastern Time (2:20 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34229

If you would like to book one-on-one investor meetings with Westwater, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations and “webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab “Schedule”: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/presenting-companies

About Westwater Resources

WWR is focused on developing energy-related materials. The Company’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite Project — the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States — and the associated Coosa Graphite Mine located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company maintains lithium mineral properties in prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah. Westwater’s uranium projects are located in Texas and New Mexico. In Texas, the Company has two licensed and currently idled uranium processing facilities and approximately 11,000 acres (~4,400 hectares) of prospective in-situ recovery uranium projects. In New Mexico, the Company controls mineral rights encompassing approximately 188,700 acres (~76,000 hectares) in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt, which is one of the largest concentrations of sandstone-hosted uranium deposits in the world. Incorporated in 1977 as Uranium Resources, Inc., Westwater also owns an extensive uranium information database of historic drill hole logs, assay certificates, maps and technical reports for the western United States. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005163/en/

Contact

Westwater Resources Contact:

Christopher M. Jones, President & CEO

Phone: 303.531.0480

Jeff Vigil, VP Finance & CFO

Phone: 303.531.0481

Email: Info@WestwaterResources.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Porter

Porter, LeVay & Rose

Phone: 212.564.4700

Email: Westwater@plrinvest.com