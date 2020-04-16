GFM Announces Appointment of Esteban Rivero as Director and CEO

VANCOUVER, April 16, 2020 - GFM Resources Ltd. (the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GFM.H) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Esteban Rivero Gonzalez as a Director of the Corporation, taking the position of President and Chief Executive Officer.



Esteban is currently responsible for diverse activities within Compa??a Minera Autl?n, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Autl?n”), the Corporation’s majority and controlling shareholder, serving in different positions within strategic planning, financial planning and supply chain areas. Currently, as part of his role, he leads the Energy Division in charge of power generation operations and projects. He has served as Board member of Autl?n since he joined in 2003, and is currently the Chairman of the International Manganese Institute based in Paris, France. He also serves on the Board of Universidad de Monterrey (UDEM) and Monterrey Tech. Esteban holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a computer science undergraduate degree from the Monterrey Technology Institute (ITESM).

Esteban’s appointment follows the resignation of Mr. Jos? Antonio Rivero Gonz?lez, who submitted his resignation as Director, President and CEO on this date. The Corporation thanks Jos? Antonio Rivero Gonz?lez for his services.

About GFM Resources Limited

GFM Resources Ltd. is an emerging mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-potential exploration properties in Mexico. Its shares are listed on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GFM.H. The Company's majority shareholder, Compa??a Minera Autl?n, S.A.B. de C.V., is a company listed on the Mexican Stock exchange and active in precious metal mining, power generation in Mexico as well as manganese ore and ferroalloy operations. Autl?n is also engaged in electrolytic manganese dioxide production through its facility in Spain and serving the European alkaline battery industry.

