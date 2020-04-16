Ares Strategic Mining Inc. Commences Drill Program at the Lost Sheep Mine

Vancouver - April 16th, 2020. Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("Ares Strategic Mining" or "Ares" or the "Company") (TSXV:ARS) (FRANKFURT: N8I), today announced it has commenced drilling at the Lost Sheep fluorspar mine.

As part of Ares' planned production increase at its Utah Fluorspar mine, More Core from Stewart, BC has been engaged to complete a Phase 1 drill program, consisting of 14 Reverse Circulation drill holes at the Lost Sheep mine, with a total depth drilled of 1,500 meters. The first 8 holes are planned to better delineate the mineralized zone between 50 to 100m depths and facilitate adit design for future underground mining operations. Six more holes are planned to explore for depth extension of an outcropping fluorspar breccia pipe 150m north of the two known fluorspar pipes, and the potential connection of these breccia pipes at depths. This drilling information will also provide Ares with additional data points to plan its future mining operations.

James Walker, President and CEO of the Company said, "This delineation drilling will provide the Company the information to design a comprehensive mine plan so we can optimize mining operations aiming to achieve the greatest efficiency and capacity possible. We are very pleased to be making progress despite the restrictions and challenges all companies are currently facing."

- Raul Sanabria, P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. -.

Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project - Delta, Utah

- 100% owned - 1,447 acres - 67 Claims

- Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City.

- Fully Permitted - including mining permits.

- NI 43-101 Technical Report identified extensive high-grade fluorspar occurrences with low levels of impurities.

- Mining plan approved by BLM1.

1 First approved by Rex Rowley - Area Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 24th August 1992.

Renewed by Paul B. Baker - Minerals Program Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 12th December 2016.

