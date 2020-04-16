Adamera Interview with Greg McCoach

1) Adamera's past exploration efforts have resulted in the development of a robust selection of drill ready targets that can now be tested formally and definitively under the earn in agreement with Hochschild. 2) The Cooke Mountain project is an established mining district with infrastructure including a nearby mill that could be acquired in the future if warranted. 3) Adamera also maintains two other projects in the area that are 100% owned by Adamera. 4) New induced polarization (IP) inversion data provided by Hochschild prior to signing the agreement shows new shallow targets and demonstrates interest for looking deeper. 5) Top targets in the Cooke Mountain project include Oversight where the company has made several drill discoveries near the past producing Overlook Gold Mine, Lamefoot South and Goodfoot properties.

Vancouver, April 16, 2020 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) provides a recent video interview with Greg McCoach of 'The Mining Speculator'. In the interview, Mr. McCoach and Mark Kolebaba, the President of Adamera discuss the significance of the recent earn in agreement with Hochschild Mining PLC (LON: HOC) on the Cooke Mountain Project. The discussion touches on several key issues including:

"I am very appreciative of the opportunity to discuss our project with Greg McCoach. Greg's insight and passion for the mining and exploration sector is evident in his discussions and newsletter. I appreciate his continued support of Adamera and the resource sector," says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamera Minerals Corp.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtWbVjxlnZQ&feature=youtu.be

Adamera will provide further updates on its program in the coming weeks including ongoing plans for exploration in response to the COVID 19 pandemic. To communicate with our company during these times please email us at info@adamera.com.

The Earn in agreement between Adamera and Hochschild was announced on January 22, 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, Hochschild can earn a 60% interest in the projects by spending US$8 million (approximately CAN$ 10.5million) on the project over 5 years. Hochschild can opt to earn an additional 15% of the project by sole funding a feasibility study over an additional 3 years subject to various conditions further outlined in the January 22 release.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 7 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

