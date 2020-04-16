Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Grizzly Appoints Jim Greig to the Board of Directors

16:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Edmonton, April 16, 2020 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTCQB: GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Jim Greig as a Director to serve until the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

Jim holds an MBA from the University of Calgary, a BA Geography from Carleton University and has 20 years of experience in the resource sector, including advancement of the 5 million ounce Esaase Gold Project in West Africa as a member of mine development team at Keegan Resources Inc. (now Asanko Gold). Jim is currently President and a Director of Benchmark Metals Inc. and is involved in several resource sector companies. Selected previous engagements include the Hunter-Dickinson Group (HDI), Kennecott Canada, Breakwater Resources Ltd., McIntosh Engineering and Stantec Engineering.

Jim Greig commented, "Grizzly has an exceptionally good land package located in a proven Canadian mining jurisdiction. New exploration efforts will focus on expanding previous high-grade gold results during an environment where gold companies can provide considerable value to shareholders. I look forward to growing Grizzly with its experienced and professional team."

Mr. Greig's appointment to the Board is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange with 67.1 million shares issued, focused on developing its precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. The Company holds, or has an interest in, over 156,000 acres of precious-base metal properties in British Columbia, Canada.

On behalf of the Board,
Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Brian Testo
CEO, President
Tel: (780) 693-2242

For further information, please visit our website at www.grizzlydiscoveries.com or contact:
Jim Greig
Corporate Development
Tel: 778-788-2745
Email: jgreig@grizzlydiscoveries.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54509


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Grizzly Discoveries Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0F46Y
CA3986921037
www.grizzlydiscoveries.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap