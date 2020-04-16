Grizzly Appoints Jim Greig to the Board of Directors

Edmonton, April 16, 2020 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTCQB: GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Jim Greig as a Director to serve until the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

Jim holds an MBA from the University of Calgary, a BA Geography from Carleton University and has 20 years of experience in the resource sector, including advancement of the 5 million ounce Esaase Gold Project in West Africa as a member of mine development team at Keegan Resources Inc. (now Asanko Gold). Jim is currently President and a Director of Benchmark Metals Inc. and is involved in several resource sector companies. Selected previous engagements include the Hunter-Dickinson Group (HDI), Kennecott Canada, Breakwater Resources Ltd., McIntosh Engineering and Stantec Engineering.

Jim Greig commented, "Grizzly has an exceptionally good land package located in a proven Canadian mining jurisdiction. New exploration efforts will focus on expanding previous high-grade gold results during an environment where gold companies can provide considerable value to shareholders. I look forward to growing Grizzly with its experienced and professional team."

Mr. Greig's appointment to the Board is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange with 67.1 million shares issued, focused on developing its precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. The Company holds, or has an interest in, over 156,000 acres of precious-base metal properties in British Columbia, Canada.

On behalf of the Board,

Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Brian Testo

CEO, President

Tel: (780) 693-2242

For further information, please visit our website at www.grizzlydiscoveries.com or contact:

Jim Greig

Corporate Development

Tel: 778-788-2745

Email: jgreig@grizzlydiscoveries.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54509