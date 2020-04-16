Menü Artikel
Nutrien Announces Release Dates for First Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

2020-04-16

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release first quarter earnings results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss and answer investor questions on first quarter results and the outlook.

Management invites you to listen to the conference call by using our new dial-in number 1-833-979-2654 and inputting the conference identification number 7696325. A webcast of the conference call and the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting Nutrien’s website, www.nutrien.com/investors/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days from the time of the call.

A recording of the conference call will also be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-800-585-8367 and inputting the conference identification number 7696325. The recording will be available through August 5, 2020.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 25 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.



Contact

Investor Relations:
Richard Downey
Vice President, Investor Relations
(403) 225-7357

Tim Mizuno
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8548

Media Relations:
Will Tigley
Manager, Media and Digital Communications
(403) 225-7310

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com


