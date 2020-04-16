Results of Tri Origin Special Meeting

Aurora, April 16, 2020 - Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:TOE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that strong support was received for the resolution granting authorization to the Board of Directors of the Company to consolidate the share capital of the Company on the basis of one (1) post consolidation common share for up to each ten (10) currently issued and outstanding common shares (the "Resolution"). At the special meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 a total of 40,257,530 shares were voted in person or by proxy representing a 31.6% of the issued shares of the Company. Of the shares voted, 34,782,030 shares were voted in favour of the resolution representing 86.4% of the votes cast.

The Company has no immediate plan to enact the Resolution approved by shareholders and any such future share consolidation requires all regulatory approvals including from the TSX Venture Exchange. However, approval of this Resolution gives the Board enhanced flexibility in pursuing business opportunities to advance the exploration and development of its properties. Shareholders will be kept up to date with advances in corporate and project activities.

For information about the Company please visit www.triorigin.com or SEDAR www.sedar.com or contact:

Dr. Robert Valliant, President

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.

Tel: (905) 727-1779

E-mail: invest@triorigin.com

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol TOE. Tri Origin is a leading Canadian exploration company with gold and base metal projects in Canada.

